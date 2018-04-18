Fine Latin Cuisine Comes To Town

The new Mayan Kitchen celebrates all the up-scale tastes of Latin America

Let’s face it—Chattanooga is drenched in restaurants. Italian eateries, burger joints, farm to table meeting places, they all dot the corners of Downtown and North Shore.

With our multitude of restaurants, it can be hard to make a decision, or to find something new to try. But one thing Chattanooga was lacking until last November was a Latin restaurant as diverse as the Mayan Kitchen.

No, not a Mexican restaurant, although they serve traditional Mexican and Mexican-American dishes, but a true Latin restaurant, with a vast variety of flavors special to countries around the world that had yet to be served to Chattanooga until the Mayan Kitchen opened its doors.

“We wanted to focus on more than just Mexican,” says owner Jacob Lemus. “We have Mexican-inspired dishes, Guatemalan, Cuban, Salvadorian. A lot to choose from.”

The menu is quite expansive, with categories dedicated solely to special-made dips like traditional queso or The Mayan Dip, made with steak, chicken and chorizo. Choose from the list of appetizers, tapas, nachos, salads, and every dish is divided up by what meat you’d prefer, whether it’s steak, chicken, pork, or seafood.

To say you’ll find something you’ve never tried before here is an understatement with a menu as diverse as the Mayan Kitchen’s. For those of you still trying to get your feet wet in branching out of your traditional taco and queso, pupusas are a safe bet.

Their thick tortillas are stuffed with a choice of chicharron, frijol, queso fresco o mixtas (pork cracklings, refried black beans, white cheese or a mix of all three) and are outstandingly light and fresh, served with curtido (cabbage slaw) and a lite tomato sauce.

The Mayan Kitchen doesn’t just serve outstanding lunch and dinner, but a brunch menu to rival some of the best brunch eateries Downtown. Whether you want huevos rancheros, a sizzling brunch skillet, or a sweet treat in the form of pancakes or waffles, Mayan Kitchen has you covered.

Their expansive bar selection makes for not only some mean evening cocktails, but also morning-pick-me-up mimosas and bloody mary’s.

Nothing sounds better on a beautiful Saturday morning than a plate of Very Berry pancakes, smothered in maple syrup and seasonal berries, and a strong mimosa…or three. If you feel so inclined, have brunch then stay for lunch and go ahead and start your afternoon off on the right foot with an appetizer or dip.

No matter the dish you choose for brunch, lunch or dinner, you’ll find there is always a great alcoholic beverage to be paired with your meal. Known as a tequila bar, The Mayan Kitchen is the only place in town with every kind of tequila imaginable. From white tequilas, rested, aged, mezcal, premium, and ultra premium, if you like tequila, you’ve found your new hotspot.

And if you aren’t sure if tequila is your liquor, try one of their ‘tequila flights’ in which you can sample and compare three tequilas of your choice with a sangria chaser. First Class gives you access to try any three of the ultra premium tequilas, Business Class is for any three premium tequilas, and Coach you can try any three white, rested or aged tequilas.

After perusing the menu and checking all of your options, you may end up sticking with the tried and true margarita, and no one with fault you for that! It’s a great go-to for an evening with the girls, a date night or the perfect pair to chips and queso.

One thing is for sure, if you haven’t been to the Mayan Kitchen yet, you’re missing out on more Latin delicacies and delicioso liquor than you could possibly imagine.

Mayan Kitchen

507 Broad St.

(423) 682-7835

Monday-Friday: 11am-10pm

Saturday-Sunday: 10am-10pm

facebook.com/MayanKitchenChatt