Mike’s Tavern: Grab A Brew, Stay A Spell

A welcoming environment with excellent food and drink

You’re in Hixson. And you’re ready for a break—maybe a pit stop after a Christmas shopping trip, or a beer (or several) after work. Maybe you just finished raking leaves on a crisp Sunday morning and a sipping a Bloody Mary seems like the next logical thing to do.

Where do you go?

Mike’s Tavern, at the corner of 153 and Hamill Road. This local gathering place offers family friendly independent dining in Hixson, for a taste of tavern-style food with a twist.

The menu features the freshest available ingredients, combined into high-quality staples such as wings, burgers, and fish and chips or more innovative fare, like the spinach and kale salad with berries and goat cheese or the Caprese chicken with citrus rice.

Children from one to 100 will enjoy the amped-up mac-n-cheese, while busy workers will appreciate lunch offerings such as a tall Reuben sandwich on Tuesdays or Chicken Fried Chicken on Thursdays. Look at Mike’s Facebook page for all sorts of daily promotions, like chili dogs just for game day.

Adult guests can pair their meals with a fine craft beer, glass of wine, cocktail, or margarita, and everyone can enjoy the tasty appetizers, such as tavern shrimp, crab cakes…even brisket nachos.

And then there are the specials…

• $5 Margarita Mondays

• Half-Priced Wine Wednesdays

• Dollar Off Bottle Beer Thursdays

Whatever day (or night) you come in, there’s bound to be a special that will wet your whistle.

On weekends, it’s the special of specials, the Saturday/Sunday Brunch. This combination of breakfast, lunch, and happy hour combines standard menu items with a host of amped-up midday fare. Think chicken and waffles, crab cake benedict, quiche, or steak and eggs.

“The favorite is our whiskey butter French toast topped with strawberries,” general manager Kane Weathers says. “There’s also smoked brisket hash, with brisket straight from our own smokehouse on Broad Street. It’s as fresh as you can get.”

Plus, there’s a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar where you can garnish your cocktail with asparagus, celery…even spicy pickles. Oh, and don’t forget the $2 mimosas.

Hey, wait—isn’t a tavern a place for seedy, late-night drinking? Like maybe with motorcycle gangs? Not so much. A tavern is America’s answer to the pub, a public house where people of all ages can take their time over delicious food and robust brews.

If you’re a fan James Herriot’s “All Creatures Great and Small”, you’ll remember that the pious Yorkshire vet used to stop by the public house with his wife for a pint.

A tavern, when it’s done like Mike’s, is a salt-of-the-earth type place, relaxed, welcoming, and authentic. You can easily take your family there after synagogue or church; you can visit Mike’s after a Little League game or before an evening drive to see Halloween lights.

“It’s a very quaint, laid-back atmosphere with traditional wood to recreate the old-school tavern feel,” Weathers says. “Our motto is ‘good food, good drink, great service.’ Whether you’re here for a family outing or a business meeting or anything in between, our goal is to make everyone comfortable.”

Mike’s Tavern is part of the family of businesses including Mike’s Hole in the Wall and Mike’s Smokehouse. Together, they form a Chattanooga tradition of offering great food and drink in a relaxed environment.

Mike’s Tavern is always adding new flavors to their menu. To see what’s on special, visit their website at mikestaverntn.com or take a look at their Facebook at facebook.com/mikestaverntn