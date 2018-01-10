Rediscovering The Bluewater Grille

Revamped menu and an expanded bar selection entices you back downtown

The New Year is a time of rebirth and reinvention. A time to step back and evaluate where you are and where you want to be.

Take note from Bluewater Grille as they have evolved from more than just a steak and seafood stop, but into an inspired, classic restaurant that boasts a new chef-driven menu, handcrafted delicacies, and craft cocktails to make Bluewater Grille a coastal treasure right here in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga.

Bluewater Grille has made its mark on Chattanooga after 11 years of outstanding service and delicious meals. Step off the cobblestone sidewalk and through the polished, revolving door to their glossy bar top. Bathed in ambient lighting from floor to ceiling windows, it’s the place to meet for drinks after work or for a chic dinner for two.

Servers donned in sleek, black uniforms wait at the ready to serve, wine glasses dot the tables at dinner, Bluewater is the epitome of polished casual.

“It’s not a pretentious place, but a place to enjoy yourself, have a wonderful meal with a glass of wine or a bottle, whatever you want,” says general manager Kane Weathers. “We’re trying to provide an aesthetic but also a perception of value. We want it to be your money’s worth.”

With their new chef-driven menu, Casey Liechty, Bluewater’s executive chef, and his team are hand-cutting all meats and demanding the freshest seafood possible. Plates are usually donned with a protein, side and a little something else, be it a lobster cream sauce or a demi-glace.

“We want the meals to speak for themselves,” says Weathers. “We don’t want to overwhelm the palette.”

Their choices for proteins are far and wide. They hand cut their filets, serve pork chop, ribeye, sirloins, chicken dishes, and hand cut fresh fish like salmon and swordfish. And these are hearty meats that won’t leave you hungry an hour later, and paired perfectly with a craft brew from Big River or a handcrafted cocktail, you can’t make a bad decision on what to have for dinner.

Try the grilled pork chop with a nice, medium body red wine or with the Boulevardier or a whiskey ginger, made with Chattanooga Whiskey, fresh-muddled oranges and ginger beer. The 12 ounce Duroc pork chop is stuffed with fontina and sage and served on a bed of white cheddar mashed potatoes with a port rosemary sauce and apple chutney. How a dish can be so complex and somehow still so simple is precisely why Liechty is the executive chef. With vision like this for all of Chattanooga’s palette, we’re in for a great meal.

Beyond the enticing new menu, Bluewater offers seasonal handcrafted beers, Big River’s line on tap, and serve local spirits like Chattanooga Whiskey and Lass & Lions vodka. They offer a newly revamped Sunday brunch complete with $2 mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar as well as private dining and catering.

Whether you have a rehearsal dinner, a family get together, or another private event, you can rent the back dining room for ultimate privacy and service, and Bluewater’s catering is perfect for a large scale event or wedding.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Bluewater is a gem of a date. From the ambiance and service to the delectable food and drinks, you’ll be hard pressed to find another place in town with such style and class that won’t leave you feeling as if your pockets have been rummaged through after the bill.

Bluewater is becoming a staple of downtown Chattanooga, and after 11 years of excellent service, they just keep elevating.

Bluewater Grille

224 Broad Street

Monday-Thursday 11am-11pm

Friday & Saturday 11am-Midnight

Sunday 11am-10pm

(423) 266-4200

bluewaterchattanooga.com