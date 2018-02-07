Staying Fresh At The Acropolis

Chattanooga's long-established Mediterranean eatery continues to innovate

Becoming a staple of Chattanooga’s restaurant scene isn’t an easy feat with such stiff competition, but remaining a staple after twenty-three years is an accomplishment few can claim.

Our very own taste of the Mediterranean, The Acropolis has been serving fresh, flavorful dishes, craft cocktails and mouth-watering desserts for more than two decades and haven’t missed a beat yet. “We underwent a large remodel four years ago and did a relaunch,” says owner Nick Kyriakidis. “We kept some traditional items, but also added a lot of new dishes.”

The Acropolis’ menu ranges from traditionally Greek dishes and desserts like the always delicious baklava, to not-so-traditionally-Greek items like their Greek Nachos, made with house chips and baked with feta, mozzarella, shaved gyro meat, red onion, Kalamata olives, and finished with shredded lettuce, tzatziki sauce, basil pesto, and tomato cucumber relish. If it’s possible to describe a dish as hearty as well as light and fresh, it would be the Greek nachos.

Their style is more than just Greek, it encompasses the flavors of Mediterranean meals as a whole. The Acropolis puts forth classic yet savory Mediterranean dishes you simply won’t find anywhere else in Chattanooga like their Stuffed Grape Leaves, stuffed with seasoned ground sirloin, rice and avgolemono (lemon egg sauce).

Their physical remodel has perfected The Acropolis into our own little slice of Santorini with its whitewashed walls and clean, simple atmosphere. It’s the perfect place for a romantic Valentine’s dinner; and with The Acropolis extending Valentine’s Day into Valentine’s Week, those of you who won’t have the opportunity to go out on Wednesday evening can experience a perfect Valentine’s dinner the weekend before the holiday or the weekend after.

Pair your meal with one of The Acropolis’ amazing selections of cocktails, wines, and beer. Try a classic Acropolis cocktail like the Acropolis mule made with Purity vodka, house ginger spiced syrup, ginger beer, lime and mint. Maybe something a little fruity is more your style? A wine cocktail sounds like it would do the trick. Try a sparkling strawberry float or a house made sangria.

Or if you’re more of a dessert cocktail connoisseur, a Millionaire’s Coffee Martini made with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Kahlua coffee, Grand Marnier and Frangelico sounds like the sweetest end to a delicious meal.

A meal is never finished without dessert, and certainly not on Valentine’s Day. The Acropolis offers a range of desserts like Key Lime, Peanut Butter Silk and Chocolate Lover’s as well as delectable, sweet cream filled cannolis, baklava cheesecake, and custard eclairs. The price for each dessert is so affordable you may be tempted to get one of each for the table to share (and we wouldn’t judge you a bit.)

With spring just around the corner, so is patio dining. It’s a relaxed atmosphere that will have the food, drinks, and dessert flowing long into those cool, spring evenings. Known as piazzas, terraces, and verandas in varying European languages, patio dining is an inherently European thing to do.

“Al fresco dining is very relaxed,” says Kyriakidis. “It’s a time to just enjoy your meal, and enjoy the company you keep.” It’s a breath of fresh air to enjoy a meal as the sun sets, or under the evening stars.

The Acropolis is still standing tall after twenty-three years of unwavering service and excellence. See for yourself why they are still one of Chattanooga’s favorite restaurants and the only place to find a little bit of the Mediterranean this side of the world.

Acropolis Mediterranean Grill

2213 Hamilton Place Blvd.

(423) 899-5341

www.acropolisgrill.com