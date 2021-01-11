A Diamound Shines On Soul Food

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Chatty’s Restaurant owner Diamound Brown cooks with love as she is equally focused on feeding the soul of the community as she is filling bellies.

“It’s not about the amount of people that’s in here. It’s not about the amount of money that we make,” Diamound said, “It’s about creating something different so that we can change the dynamic of the community.”

Born and raised in the Southside, Diamound knew all her life that she would open a southern-style, home cooked, comfort food restaurant. “At six years old, I helped my grandmother (who raised me) prepare dinner for our big family. Watching her in the kitchen inspired me to pursue a career in cooking.”

After receiving a culinary degree, she opened the restaurant in honor of her son D’Myunn who was killed in the Woodmore bus crash, and the five others we lost that day. There is a mural on the building dedicated to those six.

Originally opened in May 2019, the doors closed less than a year later due to Covid but Diamound took the opportunity to remain optimistic. She remodeled and hired forty employees to be ready to celebrate with a grand reopening on November 21st.

“I’m very grateful to be able to give these young kids an opportunity to get off the streets so they won’t have an outlet to go and do anything else but to do better for themselves,” Diamound adds.

Although Diamound closed the restaurant at the beginning of Covid, she says the biggest challenge has been more so the area where the business is located as it’s low income and higher crime than other successful restaurants. Nestled at 2301 Milne Street, just off Dodson Avenue near the Orange Grove Center, Chatty’s Restaurant is a family-owned business who prides themselves in treating their customers like family.

They encourage you to “come enjoy a good plate of soul food.” Their all-time favorites are the BBQ ribs, shrimp or fish and grits but I was excited to see chicken and waffles along with Kool-Aid on the menu.

Making it feel even more like home, Diamound offers Sunday specials like chitterlings or oxtail which takes you back to walking into your auntie’s house excited to load up a plate of food just not exactly sure what you’re going to eat. Items like meatloaf, candied yams, mixed greens, and fried okra heightens the feels of the comfort food.

Start with quick bites like the chicken salad deviled egg or fried garlic bread, that may be served up with a quickness but leaves a long-lasting feeling of satisfaction. And there’s always room to take dessert with you so grab a slice of pecan pie or strawberry cake.

View their full menu at chattysrestaurant.com then call in or order online to pick up curbside or have it delivered through Doordash, Grubhub, or Deliverit Chatt. Their dining room is open and there is never a bad time to go except Saturdays or weekly from 4 – 5 p.m. as they are closed.

Follow their Facebook for updates and email Chattysrest@gmail.com for catering or other inquiries.

