Beef Up With Uncle Curt Curt

After a long career in the service industry fulfilling other restaurants’ ideas, founder, owner and head chef Curtis “Curt Curt” Warner decided to “take a leap of faith on his own dream” and opened Uncle Curt Curt’s Burgers in 2020 in honor of his mother.

His passion for culinary creations started at an early age. When he was five years old, on Mother’s Day he created the best gourmet sandwich he could for his mother, a bologna sandwich on white bread.

“The sandwich had mustard, two slices of American cheese, one slice of thick cut bologna with the red ring. I put it on a tray, walked into her bedroom and woke her up yelling ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’” Curt fondly recalls, “Without question, she took the biggest bite and gave the thumbs up for approval.

Then a lightbulb went off as she thought, how and where did he make this? She checked my bedroom and thankfully it wasn’t made there. She entered the kitchen and there it was: mustard splattered everywhere, bologna slices on the floor with bite marks in them, unwrapped cheese slices lying next to the top and bottom slices off bread—next to the dustpan and broom.”

Born and raised in Germany and recently relocated to Chattanooga with his wife and child, Curt has started and developed programs for multiple non-profit organizations. His passion for food is met by his love for community and his community work is what gained him the name Uncle Curt Curt.

“The reason I started this business was for another way to give back to the community that’s been looking out for me since I moved from Germany to Chattanooga,” Curt adds, “It was another way for me to leave a legacy here, help the young people that I've worked learn a skill that will provide for their family.”

Crowd favorites are the Royale Burger topped with bacon and a fried egg, and the Outlaw Burger topped with BBQ sauce and onion rings. He does offer red meat alternatives like a turkey burger and their plant based Beyond Burger. The Brisket Burger, Chicken Parmesan Sandwich or the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich are other savory options and Curt is constantly expanding the menu ensuring he is satisfying the customer’s needs and filling their bellies. He’s gained a lot of attention from creating his own seasoning and his secret weapon, the Golden Fries.

“I love doing what I do because I get to feed stomachs and bring smiles,” Curtis says, “It's just great to see people enjoying it.”

With a food truck coming soon and with delivery and catering currently available, contact Curtis at Curtis@UncleCurtCurtsBurgers.com or call (423) 315-6795 to schedule a meet and eat to have your appetite and ideas satisfied. Open Monday thru Friday 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., stop by their 3709 Brainerd Road location to get a hands-on taste for the grilled greatness he offers and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to know about specials and rewards.

