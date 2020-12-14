Creating Fun At MP Sports Bar & Grill

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

With the official ribbon cutting ceremony happening the week before COVID hit, MP Sports Bar & Grill opened on Saturday, March 7th and has proudly remained opened ever since. With warm blueish grey walls, the glow from the fireplace in the middle of the bar, MP is a place that provides more than a meal with its community-minded atmosphere.

“I started my business to bring entertainment to Chattanooga and to be a role model to inner city children and surrounding neighbors,” said owner Jasmin Spring, “I love giving back to the community by helping create memories of fun in a positive environment.”

Open at noon seven days a week, with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m., MP Sports Bar & Grill is an ideal place to hit up for a lunch break or on your way home for work. Enjoy weeknight daily food specials to let rush hour pass by while you slow down to chow down on some big platters and much love.

They offer daily specials like Tuesday tacos and tequila, Wednesday happy hour from 4-7 p.m. with 50 cent wings and $2 beers, and Sunday Night Vibes with $15 Hookahs, $5 rib or pork chop sandwich, shrimp and more. Whether it’s a featured food item or not, anything from their menu is sure to please as there is e comfort than in their comfort food….

The pork chop, whether by platter or sandwich, is seared perfectly and served juicy. The huge shrimp can top nachos or be plated with a salad and loaded baked potato. For those who wish to remain more socially distant then use carry out, GrubHub, and DoorDash but they do have well-spaced seating for those wanting to dine in and enjoy the total MP experience.

Serving up as much comfort as their comfort food, the layout provides so many different activities. Multiple TV’s host all the major sporting events like boxing and football. Cushy booths leave room to fill up on the various menu items like their Chicken Head Wings ranging from lemon pepper to Jamaican jerk.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the nightlife gets going around 9p.m. when the setting switches from a restaurant to a 25 and older dance club with cover charge, full bar, chef, free parking, spacious dance floor, live D.J., and the doors don’t close until 3 a.m. The specials don’t stop for the weekends and you can easily budget a night out with their $5 mixed drinks and $5 snack packs.

They are currently hiring for all shifts and all positions, from hookah girls to management. For those who have at least two years’ experience, email your resume to MPVenueBooking@yahoo.com

For those looking for more fun than work, MP Sports Bar & Grill is also great to book birthday parties for all ages. With goody bags and craft stations for the smaller kids to creating a signature drink and VIP booths for the older crowd.

You can find MP Sports Bar & Grill on Facebook at facebook.com/MPSportsBar or by calling (423) 475-5303 or, better yet, find them at 2716 Dodson Avenue seven days a week.

