Getting A Feel For The Area

After establishing their gallery for over a decade at 61 East Main Street, Area 61 Gallery relocated December 2019 to the city center of downtown, to be more accessible to out-of-town guests not knowing that a pandemic would occur a few months later putting a halt to the tourism industry.

Like many tourist-driven businesses, Area 61 is frequented by more travelers than locals so the pandemic definitely affected their foot traffic and therefore sales.

However, with so much experience and talent under one roof for so many years, Area 61 Gallery was no stranger to perseverance and has continued to successfully promote and sell original work by over twenty professional local artists, craftsmen and makers.

Keeli Crewe, the co-owner and gallery director says, “Since the 2020 spring shutdown to slow the spread, we've rarely had more than ten people in the gallery at any time and we have approximately 4,000 square feet so there is plenty of room to socially distance.”

As the gallery is open Friday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m., walk-ins are always welcomed but you may also schedule an appointment by phone to view the exhibits Tuesday through Thursday. To avoid any wait time due to gallery capacity, social distancing guidelines, you can pre-book a “front of the line” browsing & shopping session via the website or “Book Now” button on Facebook.

“We are grateful that many of our gallery clients and local fans have purchased during the shutdowns and helped us to remain in business,” says Keeli, “As guests have returned somewhat from nearby driving markets - Atlanta, Nashville, Huntsville - we are optimistic that we are in the right location and offer a diverse collection that continues to impress and satisfy collectors of all levels.”

Showcasing potters, upcycled metal sculptors, jewelry makers, textile artists, and a vast array of mixed media painters, Area 61 Gallery has something for every person’s taste and price point. An excellent time to be inspired and meet the artists to find out more about their creations is on First Fridays.

First Fridays are geared to showcase local art culture and encourage folks to visit art exhibits the first Friday of every month. First Fridays happen in cities all over including Knoxville and Atlanta, but again the pandemic shut all this down until this past October when Chattanooga galleries and studios joined forces and began to open their doors virtually.

The week prior to the first Friday of each month, Area 61 will post the Zoom link on their website, via Facebook and Instagram. Keeli walks the gallery highlighting artworks and the artists speak directly to the process or answer questions. The next one is February 2nd from 6-7:45 p.m.

“I love going to work and being surrounded by so much creativity and working for/with local artists. The best is watching art-lovers be surprised, awed by the talent in Chattanooga, and introducing the "art curious" to original art, helping them to become art collectors,” Keeli adds.

For more information on what is showcased or upcoming events, visit area61gallery.com or follow @area61chattanooga on Instagram and Facebook.

