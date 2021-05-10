Getting Bold With The Basics: Off The Grill By Chef Q

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

“If it can be smoked, I’ll smoke it,” says Quintin Perry, otherwise known as Chef Q.

“Wow, you wouldn’t mind if I put that in the article, would you,” I ask. “That’s a great quote.”

Chef Q doesn’t mind. He’s bold that way. Right now we’re discussing his philosophy of creating dishes. His new barbecue business in Hixson operates on the principle of “smoked meats and fresh sides,” defying the usual southern habit of serving barbecue with deep-fried-everything. You can pair his smoked chicken with fresh broccoli salad, or smoked ribs with a tangy tomato-cucumber salad — though the traditional sides are there as well, often with a fun twist.

You know what else is bold? All the things that Chef Q will smoke. Anything my granny, or probably your granny, would take to a Sunday potluck dinner after church, Chef Q will put in his smoker. That means deviled eggs. Meatloaf. Meatballs. Macaroni and cheese. The sky’s the limit.

“Smoked macaroni and cheese!?” I just about holler. I’m about to get off the phone with him and drive like the wind up to Hixson to get in on this.

“I take traditional-style dishes and take them to another level by putting them on the smoker,” Chef Q elaborates. “Like when I make a traditional meatloaf, instead of putting it into the oven, I smoke it. The same with my mac-n-cheese. It’s the same dish my grandma makes, but instead of putting it in the oven, I smoke it.”

When I check out Chef Q’s Facebook page, I find that most of my friends have already liked his business. There must be a secret to it — but he isn’t sharing. You have to try it for yourself.

The third bold thing about Chef Q, after his fresh food stylings and his willingness to throw anything up to a werewolf into his smoker, is his unyielding professionalism. A Chattanooga native, he moved to Colorado at a young age and worked at upscale country club and hotel kitchens for more than 30 years before returning home and starting his barbecue business.

He builds his menu on top of a solid foundation of experience garnered in high-end kitchens, meaning that customers can trust Off the Grill by Chef Q for quality control, consistency and safety. As the business moved from Rossville to Bonny Oaks to Signal Mountain and finally to Hixson, Chef Q stayed deeply professional. Come for the pulled pork and smoked meat balls, stay for the consistently excellent fare.

“I love my craft as a chef,” Chef Q says. “I can see people and watch them enjoy my creations.”

Right now, you can find Off the Grill by Chef Q at his food truck at 4848 Hixson Pike. There’s no indoor dining, but you can make yourself at home on one of the outdoor tables. You can also find Off the Grill by Chef Q online at Facebook.com/OffTheGrillByChefQ, as well as Google, Grubhub, and Dinner Delivered.

Call (423) 541-7329 or (423) 933-8414 to place an order or to request that Chef Q bring his food truck to your event or cater your party. His catering menu draws on his full range of upscale dining experience.