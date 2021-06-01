Infinity Dance Connection: “Where the Possibilities Are Endless”

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

If you — or your child — is someone who loves competition but also longs to be part of a true dance family, it’s time to try out classes at Infinity Dance Connection.

Located at 4421 Highway 58 in the Highway 58 Plaza, Infinity Dance Connection offers classes in styles including ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical and musical theater. There’s also a spectrum of adult exercises classes, such as Zumba and aerobics. Dancers and never-danced-before students ages 2–100+ can find a place to feel right at home.

Since their inception in 2015, Infinity Dance Connection has rapidly grown to more than 100 students and has expanded to three spacious classrooms — and they’re still adding students every week, some from as far away as Jasper and North Georgia.

Owners Tony and Rachel Breazeale aim to create a second home for their students, whether those students are toddlers just trading a pacifier for ballet slippers or teens who feel shy about dancing for the very first time. Infinity Dance Connection is also serious about competition, winning awards such as Best of the Beach in Panama City before the pandemic hit, as well as choreography and judges’ choice awards at numerous other events.

“We work hard, we compete hard,” says Tony, who’s also executive director. “But we’re not all work and no play.”

“It’s the small details that matter,” Rachel adds. “People. Relationships. Checking in. Lending a listening ear. Respect for kids. Friendship.”

Those small details, of course, are really big — especially for kids looking for a place to fit in. Infinity Dance Connection welcomes a diverse range of students, from serious dancers to people who are more interested in overcoming shyness or learning life skills. Whether you take one class a week or follow a grueling competitive schedule, you’re taken seriously.

Before we speak, I watch toddlers — some still in diapers — take their turns on a mat. Some turn a somersault, some bear walk, and some barely toddle across the floor, holding their teacher’s hand tightly. Each one receives cheers and applause. The affirmation is heart-warming.

Tony and Rachel work to keep expenses down, allowing families to join who might not otherwise be able to afford dance classes. As Tony says, he grew up in a hard-working family and understands when money’s tight.

Boy dancers also find a home at Infinity Dance Connection.

“For a while, I was the only competitive male dancer in Chattanooga,” says Tony, who loves the thrill of striving to be the best. “For boy dancers, it makes a huge difference to have a male teacher.”

For every dancer, the quest for success can make life meaningful. Whether it’s a teen winning a big trophy or a toddler tiptoeing on stage all by herself, Infinity Dance Connection is in it to win it — and the biggest win might just be the connections that come with the dancing.

Get on Your Toes

You can sign up for classes at Infinity Dance Connection at any time. Visit infinitydanceconnection.com or call 423-503-6997.