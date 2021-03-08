Insuring Your Future With A Personal Touch

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Marking her tenth year in business for herself, Susan M. Freeman opened Susan M. Freeman Enterprise because her corporate job was eliminated in 2011 and she decided it was the perfect time to start a business.

Licensed in both Tennessee and Georgia, a 2015 graduate and a Leadership Chattanooga alum, Susan M. Freeman has an all-encompassing understanding of health, dental or life insurance plans after working at a major health insurance company for more than nineteen years.

As a 2020 StartUp Week Winner of the Launch Micro Business of the Year, Susan is knowledgeable with Medicare assistance, Medicare disability plans, the Affordable Care Act and specializing in Medicare, she can confidently provide solutions to daunting paperwork during stressful times.

"LAUNCH is a valuable resource to me,” Susan said, “They have given me so many opportunities to shine."

Currently featured as LAUNCH’s Entrepreneur Spotlight, one of the many reasons they chose her was her generosity in assisting senior clients during the pandemic.

“In addition, her target market is seniors,” LAUNCH noted about Susan. “When CDC guidelines were put in place, Susan’s involvement with her clients needed to be adapted. If you know Susan, you know she did not waste time finding solutions.”

Susan was more than happy to help her non-tech savvy clients navigate through the unfamiliar online protocol to acquire proper medical care during a very scary time.

“The challenge that I faced during the pandemic is not being able to freely have continuous face to face home visits,” Susan said as she described how she professionally and personally ensured her patients were taken care of. She went above and beyond by bringing groceries along with verbal and emotional reassurance to alleviate fearful housebound clients.

The line between business and personal is often blurred especially when it comes to one’s health so Susan is honored to use her professional role and personal experiences to remind others how important wellness is, especially now. Her goal is to “provide high quality, valued pricing and a variety of plans while establishing a successful partnership with customers that respects their interests, their well-being and their goals.”

Susan measures her success by the satisfaction of her customers and their decision to choose her, refer her, and to remain loyal. Their support is one of the most fulfilling aspects of the job and drives her to meet or exceed their expectations of price, service, and expertise. As everyone’s different, there are no identical customers and therefore Susan will listen to health histories, prescription needs, medical requirements and offer individual solutions.

She is still available to discuss your commercial or private insurance needs, wherever you are whether that is in your home, at a local coffee shop, or as you take your morning walk. Available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and by appointment on Saturday, schedule an appointment to discuss your health, dental or life insurance needs by emailing Susan.Freeman@smf-enterprise.com or call (423) 503-7350.

Her dedication, knowledge and sincere approach makes her services essential to all ages.

