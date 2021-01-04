Keep On Movin’ With SNM Movers

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

“I love meeting new people and helping destress an already stressful situation,” said Derrick Middlebrooks who started SNM Movers in August of this year, “I began the company to keep my actions and brain thinking in another direction.”

Handling moves twenty-six miles around the Chattanooga area, SNM Movers are a professional moving company equipped for all types of moves from high rise to low budgets. They can work with anyone’s needs as they are a small company who cares about helping the customer. Able to pack up residential or commercial spaces, they can move single items like pianos or pool tables to entire buildings from a below ground loft to a third floor with no elevator.

No matter the circumstances, their goal is to gain the customer’s trust to help take the stress out of the move. “We like to say TGGI—the guys got it…cause we do,” Derrick said when it came to explaining how they operate on moving day. “Being readily available to assist customers is one of my favorite parts about being a mover.”

Wanting to provide the best moving experience, Derrick ensures the staff receives at least three weeks of hands-on training with highly qualified movers to better prepare for any situation that may arise on moving day. Now for the customer to prepare on moving day, Derrick wants the customer to relax as much as possible and allow SNM Movers to handle all the cumbersome things.

At no extra charge, but it must be requested, they will provide a hand truck or furniture dolly to make the move more efficient for everyone while remaining safe. As he started this business venture in the midst of summer 2020 and therefore many months after the pandemic hit, Derrick says he has found few challenges outside of the norm like the regular heavy lifting. People still move in a pandemic and now is the time to ensure you have the right folks supporting you during an already nerve-racking time. Derrick assures that SNM Movers wear masks and remain respectful of social distancing while getting the job done in a courteous, timely fashion.

Available seven days a week, you can receive discounts and rewards by following them on Facebook or creating an account through their new website, www.snmmovers.com. For instance, they recently gave away a “free unload or load up.”

On the website, you can also create an account in case you are a frequent mover or simply want to be the utmost prepared for any future moves. Several services are also available for immediate booking online such as three to four bedroom moves with two or three movers for a minimum of 2 hours. Simply choose the service then click the date and time. They’ll send a confirmation and they’ll be there.

For more information or to schedule a move, call SNM Movers at (404) 408-5214, reach out at their website or message through Facebook at facebook.com/SNM-Movers-101227941702095.

