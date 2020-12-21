King’s Kitchen Makes Cakes Fit For Royalty

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

King’s Kitchen owner Tony King, a 2017 Advanced Pastry and Advanced Savory Graduate of Culinard from the Culinary Institute of Virginia College, is making his name in the Chattanooga cake scene. Known to his friends and fans as “Chef King”, he specializes in cakes as it allows him to work and go to school while still getting his name out there.

“I have to credit the birth of the King to my beautiful Queen fiancé, Nicole Harris. I was in college, taking culinary and pastry arts, and the assignment of the week was cakes so I made one for her with a crown and a heart on it. She said it was so good that I should go into business for myself…so I did.”

As they are getting married in August, he found that when it came to reserving the food, one company makes the wedding cake and another does the catering. With King’s Kitchen, he is hoping to provide all in one. If you’re surprised that he wasn’t making the cake, he said his fiancé wants him to focus on other aspects of the wedding so she won’t let him make his own cake. However, fair is fair: while she owns Collateral Beauty by Nicole, he isn’t letting her do her own makeup.

His five-year goal is to have his own business space complete with a kitchen where he can provide “catering fit for royalty”. Tony would also like to use his workspace to teach, as he says, “What’s the point of knowledge if you can’t share it?” Hosting cooking classes for fun, like date nights or daddy-daughter days, are also on the menu.

When asked his favorite design, Tony has two. The mirror glaze was top of the list because you have no control, the glaze does what it wants. The edible image cakes are second because he can imagine how special the moment is when the cake is presented. “I get to create memories and make special days more special.”

His favorite flavor is strawberry because he’s “just crazy for strawberry.” Tony makes his strawberry puree from scratch as well as crushing up strawberries in the icing. He also provides classic cakes like German Chocolate and Red Velvet.

But, as they say on TV, there’s more. Much More. Tony also offers mini to jumbo cupcakes, from wrestling themed to three-tiered wedding cakes, graduation and Sweet 16 with bling. Cakes designed with Fortnite or Frozen, Old Milwaukee to Crown, and he’s even made a chocolate cake shaped like a bag of Doritos!

His creations can feed from twelve to over a hundred, and if someone orders a cake and wants to add any sized matching cupcakes, he’ll give a discount. There is no limit as he loves his “Royal Customers” the most since they constantly challenge him with different cake ideas causing him to further sharpen his skills. Not to mention, their loyalty.

So become part of this his foodie fellowship and contact him through King’s Kitchen on Facebook at facebook.com/Kings-Kitchen. If you do prefer the phone, leave a message or send a text to (423) 208-4816.

Feel like royalty and treat yourself or a loved one to a cake made by a King.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!