Penny’s Lemonade: Sweet Drinks With A Mission

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

How many companies are owned by a 14-year-old girl — a girl who has cerebral palsy? In Chattanooga, at least, just one.

A serendipitous sequence of events inspired Carmyia Trejo, along with her mother and manager Brandy Madden and her older sister and co-manager Labreuna Merity, to start the business, which is dedicated to delivering sweet drinks to Chattanoogans while also supporting the community.

“Labreuna was starting to learn business entrepreneurship,” Brandy recalls. “She was selling lemonade to raise money for a trip. When she was unable to go on the trip, she donated the money she’d made to Metropolitan Ministries.”

Carmyia was just a little girl then, but as she grew older, she never forgot her sister’s good deed. She decided to reopen the lemonade stand, both so she could learn about business and so she could continue to give back to the community. With her mother and sister, she founded Penny’s Lemonade. The business allows her to learn entrepreneurial skills, as well as fulfill her mission to help others.

Her first income went to a pair of shoes for the boy across the street, but she’s branched out since then. Today, Penny’s Lemonade uses their profits to fund grants of up to $200 for community organizations as diverse as Signal Centers, Metropolitan Ministries, and local Little League teams.

“Our slogan is, ‘It’s not your typical lemonade; it’s lemonade with a divine purpose,’” Brandy says. “We are not rich, but our family is blessed. Because we know how hard it is to be in a situation where we have nothing, it makes us feel good to give to another family in need.”

Carmyia — whose nickname is Penny — does much of the creative work behind Penny’s Lemonade, from inventing delicious new flavors to designing their on-trend cups and merchandise.

Penny’s Lemonade boasts 24 flavors in all. Any of the fruit-flavored lemonades are made from real fruit. With summer coming on, the No. 1 flavor is Strawberry Snap, Brandy says. Penny Ade lemonade, Tropical Punch, and Chattalicious mango-pineapple lemonade round out the top four.

To taste Penny’s Lemonade for yourself, the easiest way is to visit the stand in person, located just off Tunnel near Wilcox Blvd. You can pick up small orders the same day or call ahead to place large order for next-day pickup. Penny’s Lemonade will also bring their stand and to your carnival, picnic or other event. Their next goal is a lemonade truck, so the more lemonade you buy, the more likely you are to see them rolling into your neighborhood very soon!

Find Penny’s Lemonade