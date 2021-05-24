Protection From Head To Toe

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

If you work in industry, construction or anywhere else you need protective footgear, you may be mourning the soon-to-be loss of Sears Shoe Store in Fort Oglethorpe. But fear not — you can find solid protection for your feet, plus a host of other protective gear, at Chattanooga Safety Products.

Unlike the hit-or-miss approach of a chain store, the team at Chattanooga Safety Products gets to know each customer and won’t rest until you’re wearing a comfortable shoe or boot that meets your needs.

The store is small but well stocked: there are several isles crammed with shoes and boots, plus a wide selection of overalls, coveralls, masks, outwear, reflective gear, goggles, hardhats, knee pads, fire-retardant clothing, and more. You can also find personal hygiene items like alcohol wipes and even COVID-19 test kits. They also stock Chattanooga-made Sockwell compression and plantar fasciitis socks.

“We’re a full-service PPE [personal protective equipment] store,” says general manager Dax Turner. “We stock a wide range of brand-name vendors, including Timberland Pro, Georgia Boot, Ariat, and many more. We only select vendors who stand behind their products — they must take returns for defects, and most offer a 30-day comfort guarantee. We have our own in-store 7-day comfort guarantee for any shoe we sell, regardless of the vendor.”

Customer service is the watchword at Chattanooga Safety Pro, which may be why the business is expanding. For instance, they list transparent pricing, with all taxes included. They take a hands-on approach to each customer, giving people a chance to try on multiple shoes and taking the time to talk about their needs.

“We want to make sure you have the best gear possible,” Turner emphasizes.

For businesses, a mobile boot truck can make a stop up to two hours’ drive from Chattanooga, with no minimum purchase required to visit.

Right now, Chattanooga Safety Products is open five days a week with occasional weekend hours (you can find the latest schedule at facebook.com/ChattanoogaSafetyProducts) but they’re hoping to add more staff and more availability as their volume continues to grow. It’s a good problem to have, and one they eagerly embrace.

Chattanooga Safety Products loves to take care of those who serve. If you’re a first responder — including plant/industry first responders — or a current or past member of the military, you get a 20% discount. The same discount goes to people who can demonstrate they’ve done their part by getting their COVID-19 shot.

Ready to for solid safety products and stellar customer service? Visit Chattanooga Safety Products at 4423 Highway 58, Suite 4, right beside the Hungry House. To reach the store or line up a mobile boot truck visit for your business, call general manager Dax Turner at (423) 305-7740 or email dturner@chattsafetypro.com.