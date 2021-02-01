Put A "Dent" In Your Plans At Polly Claire's

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Chef and owner Rashelle Stafford opened Polly Claire’s in 2016 to provide a delightful pamper parlor where people could gather for to connect with family and friends. Named after her two daughters, she wanted to provide a relaxing oasis from the busy world we live in.

Polly Claire’s is located within a Chattanooga icon, the historic Dent House which is the only plantation house in Chattanooga. It was formerly the Bonny Oaks Children's home where hundreds of children grew up for a span of ninety-five years. Originally the home was built by railroad contractor Jarrett Dent who was cousin to President Ulysses S. Grant's wife Julia.

“Polly Claire’s offers many fabulous foods but specializes in a four-course afternoon tea service,” Rashelle says, “London is a long way off, but Chattanoogans can have an unparalleled experience within the city limits. Located in a historic house, the ambiance and private spaces provide the perfect atmosphere for everyday elegance and celebrations of every sort.”

Everything is made in their own historic kitchen and they create British inspired, American flare food to compliment your choice of tea along with southern comfort food, gluten-free and vegetarian friendly options.

Family recipe vanilla bean scones, tomato basil tarts, shepard’s pie, Brunswick stews, and deviled eggs with candied bacon are just a sample of what they offer. For children or smaller appetites, they also provide the Taste Of Tea and Wee Tee menus.

On Friday and Saturday night, Polly Claire’s expands their menu to provide Dinner at The Dent is available from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. and has Beef Wellington, Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Cordon Bleu, and much more. Rashelle is the chef as well as owner and although you can't always find her in the kitchen, the menu is made entirely of her own family recipes.

Recurring events, like their Mother Daughter Tea offered every Monday when school is out and also during fall and spring break of their quarterly Specialty Afternoon teas, they also host annual events like a Colonial Christmas Tea, a Candlelight Tea on New Year’s Eve as well as Mother’s Day weekend.

They have two themed events coming up in February, Father Daughter Tea on the 6th and a Valentine Tea on the 13th and 14th. Their venue and dining room are also available for private rentals.

“We have seven large dining rooms and do not charge a room fee, simply a price per person with a minimum of ten for private spaces,” Rashelle added, “Like all restaurants right now, we struggle to bring back the crowd at full capacity, that includes staffing and seating. We would love to see increase explode and get back to our normal hustle and bustle.”

They are also currently working with PBS to hosts virtual teas. No matter the reason to partake in a tea party, reservations are recommended and can be made at pollyclaries.com, on their Facebook page, or call (423) 521-4TEA, and be sure to stop in their gift shop.

