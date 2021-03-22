Retail And Dirt Therapy At Bees On A Bicycle

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

With over 1,100 square feet of unique and botanically themed items, Bees On A Bicycle is more than a cozy, sustainable plant shop. Passionate about growing community as well as regenerative gardening, owner and operator Cath Shaw Truelove opened Bees in 2017 to provide “an oasis in the middle of Chattanooga where you can hear water splashing, get sage advice, and find great gifts for loved ones.”

Bees offer more than whimsical garden items and provide design advice or garden chats to assist anyone trying to grow their green thumb. “Unlike large garden centers, we formed a pocket-sized ‘tiny but mighty’ way to address gardening needs using healthy regenerative practices,” Cath says, “We wanted to help those who have a patio, new planting bed or doorway in need of life and beauty.”

The potting station is a genius idea as it is a workspace that provides anyone who may be restricted at home, say a condo or apartment, the space to plant pots and have resources at their fingertips. Due to Cath’s own love to garden, this much needed urban garden center is an ideal place to learn how to optimize one’s own greenspace; research and retail if you will.

“We love helping those new to gardening find the right plants for their sun and space needs,” Cath adds, “And sharing about pollinators among other environmental factors to consider when gardening.”

Bees’ inventory includes plants that provide more than just beauty as their goal is to use regenerative practices and encourage their shoppers to do the same, which in turns creates happier soil and therefore happier plants. Indoor air quality, pot materials not made of plastic, and alternative garden supplies are a few subjects frequently talked about. A few featured items are organic flowers, herbs and veggies in zero waste compostable pots, all-purpose chemical-free coffee-based plant food and non-invasive, pollinator-loving native plants that help our ecosystem and food supply. They do also have bath products, candles, artwork and more.

Like many small local businesses, Bees was affected by the pandemic as they closed for several months, and sadly during their usual busiest time. But thankfully Federal funding and local support has the store blossoming again and Cath plans to roll out some new ideas this spring to get the store buzzing.

Whether new to the Chattanooga area or a longtime resident, anyone looking for a safe outdoor space to shop or for a unique item, Bees is the place. Anything purchased at Bees will definitely be cherished by the purchaser or whoever they gift it to, as it comes with more than watering instructions.

Open Friday through Monday, stroll through the agriculturally adorned, adorable shop and be inspired to grow and connect. Masks are required and they also offer privates appointment for any immune compromised shoppers as well as for groups of five or more. Email beesonabicycle@gmail.com, call (703) 225-9686, or visit beesonabicycle.com to find out how you can get some fresh air and a little dirt under your fingernails, or just make a beeline and visit Bees On A Bicycle.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!