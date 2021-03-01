The Unveiling Of Unveiled Bridal

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Located in the heart of downtown in the Innovation District at 707 Cherry St., Unveiled Bridal Studio opened in 2020 and is an intimate studio filled with premiere fashion styles to get any bride ready for her big day.

With just a short time in business, they are already receiving community accolades from folks such as Chattanooga Boss Babes as Veatrice “empowers the women of our community by creating an unforgettable wedding dress experience for ladies of all sizes, shapes, and ethnic backgrounds.”

When asked why she began the business, Veatrice said, “I had the opportunity to have a private bridal experience back in 2019 when shopping for my dream wedding dress and it blew me away,” she adds, “I've always wanted to own a boutique but immediately following that experience entering into the bridal market became my dream!”

As founder and lead stylist, Veatrice prides herself on “selecting gowns with exquisite, eclectic artistry yet still affordable.” Name brands like Daughters of Simone and Pantora Bridal, Unveiled Bridal has a variety of gowns for every season and every budget. For brides on a tighter budget, Unveiled Bridal even offers a consignment rack with pre-loved lavish gowns for reasonable prices that can still provide a priceless look.

“I'm so excited to give local and surrounding area brides that same experience I encountered back in 2019,” Veatrice said when describing her favorite part about the business, “Working with them one-on-one in my intimate studio to find their dream dress is what it's all about for me.”

Cleverly featured in the name, Unveiled Bridal Studios have veils and they are more than happy to provide private bridal accessory appointments as well that can include head pieces and earrings. With bridal dress consultants having over three years of gown consultation experience, they also offer bridesmaid dress fittings, bridal final fittings, and professional alterations.

To elevate the community culture of celebrations, Veatrice hosted an “Unveiled Industry Hour” last week to bring together those who work in special events, not just weddings. Wedding planners and special event coordinators get to connect on resources, ideas, and help their community thrive. She has also plans on hosting other fun events similar to their Valentine’s Day “Sip & Scent” where they launched their exclusive Unveiled Roses All Day candle and customers had an opportunity to drink wine, get to meet the Unveiled staff and book appointments.

Available seven days a week for a private showing, call (423) 226-4900 or email Veatrice@unveiledbridalstudio.com to confirm an appointment. To ensure a safe environment, there is a list regrading attendance on their website which includes limiting your party to five or less (including you), no children and wearing a mask.

There is some homework to do before booking a private session as they ask brides to have some design examples in mind to better help the consultants be efficient in finding the perfect gown. To pregame bridal style, peruse her inventory at UnveiledBridalStudio.com and follow her on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on new arrivals.

