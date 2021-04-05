The Wright Way At The W Salon

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Owner, hair stylist, nail technician and educator, Erica Wright is a multifaceted, licensed cosmetologist with over twenty-five years of professional experience in the beauty industry. “I love providing beauty and timely quality care in a relaxing atmosphere,” Erica said, “I love seeing the look on customer's faces when they are transformed.”

With certifications in natural hair care, lash and hair extensions, pedicures and nail enhancements, before opening the W Salon, Erica was an independent contractor whos current salon was about to close. After searching for a place to call her own that “offered beauty, the latest trends, quality care and education in a prompt and professional manner,” Erika opened the full-service W Salon in 2017.

Erica and the skilled W Salon team members have over forty years of combined experience and are constantly continuing their education as trends, techniques and technology are constantly evolving as well. As each team member follows the servant leadership of Erica, everyone knows knowledge, integrity, and prompt service are of the utmost importance. They take pride in enhancing their customer’s natural beauty by providing an array of services for men, women and children.

Ania Erion, brow and make-up artist and winner of the first annual Battle Of The Brushes, offers waxing, brow tinting and lash services. Stylist Tia Woods has over twenty years of experience with education from the Alternative Vision Hair Academy. There is no limit to what they can offer as haircuts, vibrant color, hair education, keratin treatments, sew-ins, braids, twist, silk press, kids’ braids, dreads, and hair integration like microlinks are just a few of the techniques available. Microlinks are one of their newer services and offers versatility, fullness and length with a natural look. Whether you’re wanting to rouse up your daily routine or need special event elegance, the W salon staff can make you beguiling and beautiful for any occasion.

Like many in the service industry, the W Salon closed their doors for many months in 2020 due to the pandemic however they continued to assist their customers with beauty products and advice. “The challenges we faced dealing with Covid gave us an opportunity to still provide quality and timely services within the government mandate guidelines we had to follow,” Erica said, “Also we had to work hard to create awareness that salons are safe even during this pandemic.” During salon closures, they offered The Hair Survival Kit that includes BASIC hair care shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, wrap foam, a mesh wrap, a comb and brush.

Located in a popular area part of Chattanooga near Hamilton Place at 6219 Lee Hwy Suite 9, visit the W Salon to enjoy a relaxing atmosphere where a calm confidence is felt and delivered by the staff. Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, make appointments by calling (423) 498-2999 or book the look at wsalonchatt.com. to let Erica Wright and her helpful, courteous, professional and fabulous staff make you feel glamorous the Wright way.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!