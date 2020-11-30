Two Men And A Truck Brings A Human Touch To Moving

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Though it’s part of a national franchise with a history dating back to the 1980s, when the original “two men and a truck” were two brothers trying to make money while in high school, Two Men And A Truck’s Chattanooga business is locally owned and dedicated to the wellbeing of the community.

Regan Melton, marketing coordinator with Chattanooga’s Two Men And A Truck, catches up the story to the present day.

“We are a family-owned and operated business, ever since we opened our doors in Chattanooga more than 20 years ago,” she says. “Even though we’re part of a national chain, we have that small-business feel.”

Small business or not, Chattanooga’s Two Men And A Truck has become something of a local powerhouse, winning “Best of the Best” for 11 consecutive years. Offering both commercial and residential moving services, Two Men And A Truck supplies a full-service experience that begins with the initial phone call and includes both packing and moving. Or, Melton notes, customers can buy their own moving supplies straight from Two Men And A Truck

Among Chattanoogans who have used the service, Two Men And A Truck is known for accessibility. They prefer phone calls to internet service, Melton says, and you get a live, local voice on the other end of the line every time you call.

The experience starts with an estimate — always free — which can be based on a phone conversation, in-house consultation or virtual visit, whichever the customer is more comfortable with. A dedicated customer service representative (CSR) is assigned to each client, ensuring continuity of service.

“Your CSR will be in charge of making sure your move runs smoothly from start to finish,” Melton says. “When you call our office with questions, you can talk directly with your CSR. It’s an easy, personable experience. We are the ‘movers who care,’ and we take that motto to heart.”

