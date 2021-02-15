Up Your Style At The Walk In Closet

Local Business Spotlight is proudly supported by EPB and The Pulse. If you're a local business owner and would like your business to be highlighted for our weekly spotlight, click here to tell us about you and your business.

Opened in 2016, LeShun Garrett outfitted her lady’s boutique, The Walk In Closet, with a range of styles from elegant attire of floor length dresses to casual wear with two-piece hooded jumpers. Offering new and resale items, the Walk In Closet has unique looks that will make you feel confident and cozy without breaking the bank.

“I wanted to help my community by offering the latest fashions at a reasonable price,” LeShun adds, “With COVID-19, business has slowed down a little as many people are without jobs or their income has changed.” But she understands more now than ever that no matter how a crisis is affecting a woman’s status, it does not mean that woman should feel any less fabulous. At the Walk In Closet LeShun ensures, no matter a person’s finances, each shopper will leave feeling like a million bucks.

Not always sure to what secondhand fashion she can rotate on the racks, LeShun provides quality and consistency by stocking the store with new items like faux fur vests, jogging suits and jumpers; imagine functional while fashionable. Camo to sequins, animal print to pearls, demure to denim, her inventory has as much character and flexibility as any modern-day woman.

With awesome finds and wonderful customer service, the Walk In Closet can also cater to modern-day women in the making as they have young adult attire in stock. In 2019, they partnered with Closet of Blessings, a faith-based organization who helps give prom dress fittings services at no cost.

“I love helping people by making them feel great about themselves,” says LeShun, “Us women feel better when we look nice, so I love seeing my community feeling great while wearing the latest fashion or an inspirational shirt.”

LeShun also makes personalized t-shirts or hoodies with vinyl prints. “My daughters 30th Birthday Party was made special by the Walk In Closet’s personalized gifts,” says more-than-satisfied customer Angi Reed-Thomas. Perfect for birthdays, family reunions, bridal parties, vacations, holidays, or teams, her custom creations can include slogans, zodiac signs, numbers or glitter. Follow their Facebook to find popular prints like “Chucks & Pearls,” “Classy & Sassy,” and my favorite, “I’m like 104% tired.” Or call (423) 503-7214 to discuss designing your own catch phrase.

With store hours11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, safely shop at the spacious Walk In Closet. Be sure to look beyond the hangers as there are an array of accessories too. Bling headbands, cellphone crossbody purses, jewelry and wide brimmed hats are a just a few finishing touches at your fingertips. And don’t forget the complete the look from head to toe with patent leather slides, Maryjane pumps or sneakers just to name a few styles available.

Drive, run, skip—just get there and take a walk in the Walk In Closet at 3913 Brainerd Road, Suite 114 or visit shopwalkinclosetboutique.com to order sleek and stylish, fun affordable fashion.

