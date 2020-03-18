Not An Ending, But A Beginning

The Pulse ends one era and begins a new one...with your help

It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we will be suspending publication of The Pulse after this week’s issue. Last Wednesday, after talking with our senior management team and ownership, there was a collective decision this was the best move for the company.

It was a little over eleven years ago when Brewer Media acquired The Pulse. Over the years the product evolved into what it is today.

Given the current situation in the nation and the immediate losses to the entertainment and dining industries, which are a key element of The Pulse, we have decided to cease the printed publication.

We also have a social responsibility to our readers in not encouraging people to attend events, per current CDC recommendations.

This was not a decision taken lightly.

Just over sixteen years ago, a small group of people with a dream introduced a new publication to Chattanooga. A weekly alternative newspaper that promised to keep its finger on the “pulse” of Chattanooga.

And so, The Pulse was born.

Under the leadership of co-founders Zach Cooper and Michael Kull, and the editorial direction of Bill Colrus, The Pulse quickly found a place in our fast-changing city.

With an often irreverent attitude and style, those early trailblazers gathered together an eclectic group of contributors to take a fresh look at Chattanooga. Our people, our music, our art, and our culture.

And from the very first issue, which (correctly) forecast the rebirth of the Southside from urban blight to today’s vibrant community, The Pulse has never shied away from telling intriguing stories.

Nor has it shied away from telling stories that others might not want told or were unable (for any number of reasons) to tell themselves.

In the nearly two decades since, I am inordinately proud of the fantastic and talented writers and illustrators who have graced these pages week in and week out.

Our coverage of the local music, arts, theater, food, drink, and cultural scenes has shined a bright light on an ever-expanding group of incredibly talented people who have made this city one of the best--and more creative--cities not just in the Southeast, but in the country.

And yet, through circumstance beyond our control, even the best of things have to come an end.

So what does this mean for the future? We are exploring ways to keep elements of The Pulse going, either online or with features on the radio stations we share a building with and their websites. We are also considering station apps or podcasts.

There are many opportunities and many great ideas being brainstormed both in our offices and around town.

We will be continuing discussions on the best way to do this over the next several weeks. We are not going away so much as we are evolving to embrace a new reality.

The Pulse has been a vital part of this community for seventeen years, and we sincerely hope that it will continue to be part of the fabric of Chattanooga in the future.

If you have any questions, concerns, ideas or suggestions, please feel free to email me at gary@chattanoogapulse.com. I look forward to hearing from you, the loyal reader who has made The Pulse an integral part of this community.