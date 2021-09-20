Aquarium Virtual Fundraiser Features Animal Encounters, Artwork, Unique Experiences

Have you longed to lounge with lemurs? Is it your passion to paint with a penguin? Do you seek to shake suckers with a cephalopod, or play chef for a shark?

If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you’ll want to check out the Tennessee Aquarium’s virtual fall fundraising event. The online auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and continue through 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Among the many items participants can vie for are a variety of artwork created by human and animal artists, exciting behind-the-scenes encounters and experiences, and travel adventures including an eco-tour in Costa Rica.

One of the auction’s marquee offerings is the chance to choose a name for the Aquarium’s newest Gentoo Penguin chick, which hatched in June. The winning bidder will also get to suit up for a hands-on interactive experience feeding the playful birds of Penguins’ Rock and painting with one of the other penguins.

For guests who like to live on the wild side, a shark encounter will allow them to help slice up squid and capelin to feed to a variety of shark species which may include Swell Sharks, Catsharks, or Epaulette Sharks. Then, the winning bidders will help target feed the big, toothy Sandbar Sharks and Sand Tiger Sharks from a catwalk stretching above the Aquarium’s 618,000-gallon Secret Reef exhibit.

Those who prefer paws to fins and feathers can bid on experiences with the North American River Otters or the residents of the Lemur Forest gallery. These behind-the-scenes opportunities will show guests, first hand, what it takes to care for the Aquarium’s beloved mammals, from food preparation and animal enrichment to training sessions.

Also featured in the virtual auction are dozens of works of art created by the Aquarium’s animals and generously donated pieces by local and regional artists.

The Aquarium’s fall fundraiser is sponsored by The Chattanooga Times Free Press. All proceeds will help support the Aquarium’s nonprofit mission of connecting the public with nature and inspiring them to make informed decisions about water and wildlife.

View the complete list of auction items at https://www.32auctions.com/aqua2021