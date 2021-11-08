Chattanooga Guns And Hoses: A Battle Of The Badges

Guns and Hoses, A Battle of the Badges, will take place on November 19 at the Camp Jordan Arena.

Chattanooga’s premier charity, amateur boxing event matches local law enforcement vs. local firefighters to raise money for the YMCA’s Youth Community Action Program (YCAP). The department that wins the most bouts throughout the evening will be awarded the Mayors’ Cup. The law enforcement team has won the Mayors’ Cup the past four years.

This family friendly annual event raises needed funds for YCAP and for the Forgotten Child Fund. It has also created an ongoing rivalry between the departments for yearly bragging rights. Chattanooga’s public officials and citizens alike come out to support the boxers and for a night of fun.

Since it was launched in 2009, Chattanooga’s Guns and Hoses, A Battle of the Badges, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Forgotten Child Fund and YMCA’s Youth Community Action Program (YCAP). Andy Smith, Regional Executive Director of YMCA YCAP, who helped create Guns and Hoses said, “This will be the event of the year, and after a year like last year, we cannot wait to welcome back friends and family to come together and raise money for two great causes.”

Joe Dunn, an EMT for Puckett EMT, who will be boxing in this event for the seventh time, explained the reason he and others take part in this event is because they “enjoy giving back to the community”. He noted that Guns and Hoses brings diverse groups of people together. He added the best part is that it benefits the children within the community.

Former Assistant Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department and planning committee member, Tim Carroll, mentioned that “Everyone looks forward to Guns and Hoses.

You have citizens supporting public servants. It is a fun competition and a great time.”

Pre-fight official weigh-in will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Camp Jordan Arena with Guns and Hoses matches on Friday, November 19. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the first fight will begin at 7:30 p.m. All of the fights will be livestreamed for the public on the Guns and Hoses Chattanooga Facebook page.

The Forgotten Child Fund is a non-profit charitable organization sponsored by the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments, provides presents and hot meals at Christmastime for struggling families.

YMCA Youth Community Action Program is an early intervention and prevention program for middle school aged youth in Hamilton and Bradley Counties.