Chattanooga Hazy Trails Hike Benefits Tennessee State Parks On July 10

Tennessee Brew Works, Five Wits Brewing Co., and Tri Star Beverage have teamed up with some of Chattanooga’s most vibrant bars and restaurants to celebrate and benefit Tennessee State Parks at this year’s Chattanooga Hazy Trails Hike on July 10, starting at 4pm at Pax Breu Ruim.

The hike or “pub crawl” features the release of Hazy Trails IPA, a collaboration from Tennessee Brew Works and Five Wits Brewing Co. brewed specifically to help raise funds for Tennessee State Parks Conservancy. The event also features Tennessee Brew Works’ 100-percent all Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale that benefits Tennessee’s 56 State Parks.

Chattanooga Hazy Trails Hike on July 10

Begins 4pm at Pax Breu Ruim, 516 E Main Street. State Park Blonde and Hazy Trails IPA will be on tap. On that day, TBW, FWB and Pax Breu Ruim will combine to donate $1 from every pint sold of these 2 beers to TSP Conservancy, then,

5:30pm at Slick’s Burgers, 309 Main Street. State Park Blonde and Hazy Trails IPA will be on tap. TBW, FWB and Slick’s will combine to donate $1 from every pint sold of these 2 beers that day to the TSP Conservancy, then,

7pm at Five Wits Brewing Co, 1501 Long Street. State Park Blonde and Hazy Trails IPA will be on tap. TBW and FWB will combine to donate $1 from every pint sold of these 2 beers that day to the TSP Conservancy, then,

8:30pm at HiFi Clyde’s, 122 W Main Street. State Park Blonde and Hazy Trails IPA will be on tap. Again, TBW, FWB and HiFi Clyde’s will combine to donate $1 from every pint sold of the 2 featured beers that day to the TSP Conservancy. HiFi Clyde’s will also showcase live music featuring the Chattanooga-based band the Power Players (9pm performance). NO COVER.

There will be prize giveaways at the final stop. The drawing will occur at HiFi Clyde’s from submissions made at each stop during the ‘hike.’