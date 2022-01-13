Chattanooga Tree Commission & Take Root Chattanooga To Hold Citizen Forester Classes

The Chattanooga Tree Commission and Take Root Chattanooga will hold their annual Citizen Forester Classes over four Saturdays in February from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon at several locations around Hamilton County.

The Citizen Forester classes are created to promote tree advocacy by educating citizens on the value of the trees and building a core of volunteers in the community. Participants will gain both hands-on and classroom experience in all aspects of tree care, including: planting and maintenance, threats from pests and diseases, and tree stewardship. In addition, classes will cover such environmental benefits as how trees can improve air quality and minimize flooding, as well as reducing home heating and cooling costs. The instructors are experienced foresters, ISA-certified arborists, and UTIA-trained experts.

Jim Stewart, a member of the Citizen Forester team, comments, “The Citizen Forester classes are designed to help the average citizen learn more about trees and the important role they play in our urban environment. The Beginner Class will cover the basics of tree care including: how to purchase the right tree; how to plant, prune, and maintain trees; the dangers of invasive species and harmful pests; and the many benefits as well as threats and challenges."

"The Advanced Class builds on basic knowledge and will cover such issues as: protecting tree roots during construction; identifying severely damaged and hazardous trees; recognizing common pathogens and pests along with appropriate treatment options; how to prune large trees; and the various tree laws affecting home owners in our area," Stewart explains. "People can take both the Beginner and Advanced classes or choose one that meets their needs. Our goal is to improve awareness through educations and hands-on experience. We invite the public to join us in learning about and preserving this essential part of our natural habitat.”

Two Beginner Classes will be offered on Saturday, February 5 at the Ivy Academy (8520 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy) and February 12 at the Hamilton County Ag Center (6183 Adamson Circle, Chattanooga). Two Advanced Classes be offered on Saturday, February 19 at Ivy Academy (8520 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy) and February 26 at Grace Episcopal Church (20 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga).

Each participant only needs to take one of each class depending on their experience level. The cost is $25 per class. To register, go to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/citizen-forester-classes-tickets-229743357567.

Chattanooga’s Tree Commission advocates for and engages community members in urban tree canopy issues. Tree Commission members represent a variety of backgrounds and professions. The specific duties of the Tree Commission, described in Sec. 32-303., include studying urban tree problems, educational outreach, reporting to City officials and City Council, and adjudicating tree disputes. As part of these duties, the Tree Commission organizes an annual Arbor Day volunteer tree planting event, partnering with community organizations to expand tree cover in all parts of the City.

Take Root strives to inspire Chattanooga to do its part to help stop climate change. By planting trees on the major arteries of the city, we can reduce our carbon footprint and inspire Chattanoogans to "go green."

For more information, about the Citizen Forester program, contact: Pete Stewart, Chattanooga City Forester, at: pstewart@chattanooga.gov