Chattanoogans Honored At 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, recognized 15 individuals and companies from all corners of the state for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. To ensure the health and safety of this year’s winners, the Federation celebrated the awards virtually on May 19.

“This is the Federation’s 56th year hosting the awards and our 75th anniversary as an organization,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation. “Being our 75th anniversary and after a year when the great outdoors were more important to our daily lives than usual, we are eager to recognize and celebrate those who have gone above and beyond for Tennessee’s natural places.”

Awards spanned from Conservation Communicator and Conservation Educator to Forest Conservationist and the Z. Cartter Patten Award for many years of service to the cause of conservation in Tennessee.

The honorees of the 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards are as follows.

Chairman’s Award

Libby and Frank Duff of Chattanooga, Tenn. with conservation work statewide

Libby and Frank Duff truly exemplify what it means to be a conservationist. Not only have they generously supported many conservation organizations over the years, but they have also spent countless hours enhancing their 200-acre farm to serve as a wildlife haven for a number of species of fish, bird, and mammal. This includes creating fisheries, installing birdhouses, and planting more than 25,000 trees to restore the native food web. Libby is a tireless champion for the Federation and continually advocates for policy initiatives and philanthropic activities that benefit Tennessee’s wild places. A former board member for 10 years, Frank’s guidance and expertise helped build the Federation into the organization it is today.

Youth Conservationist of the Year

Cash Daniels of Chattanooga, Tenn.

This is Cash Daniels’ third time receiving the Federation’s Youth Conservationist of the Year award. Commonly known as “The Conservation Kid,” Daniels has always found a way to give back to Tennessee’s wildlife, waters, and wild places. At only 11 years old, Daniels routinely organizes monthly litter clean ups with volunteers along Tennessee’s rivers. When COVID-19 limited large gatherings in 2020, Daniels wasn’t deterred. He took a more socially distant approach and still managed to remove nearly 3,000 pounds of trash from the Tennessee River. Daniels recently founded a nonprofit that helps spread awareness about litter pollution and spends his time sharing the importance of our natural resources with state officials, businesses, and schools.

Watch his video at tnwf.org/Daniels

Wildlife Conservationist of the Year

Greg Vital of Georgetown, Tenn. with work spanning southeast Tennessee

Greg Vital is the chairman, president, and co-founder of Morning Pointe Senior Living and Independent Healthcare Properties. Vital’s love for conservation began with his love for land. Vital understands the importance of balancing economic growth with the preservation and conservation of land for wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation. Vital is chairman of the board for The Land of Trust for Tennessee. He owns a 300-acre buffalo farm in Hamilton County. Originally a cattle ranch, Vital has helped wildlife thrive by creating ideal habitat for game species and creating designated wildlife areas, including 90-acres dedicated as a land conservation area. With The Land Trust for Tennessee, Vital has helped conserve more than 50,000 acres in southeast Tennessee. He’s also investing in the next generation of conservationists by helping to grow Cleveland State Community College’s forestry, fisheries, and wildlife program.

Watch his video at tnwf.org/Greg

Other honorees include:

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to conserving Tennessee's wildlife, waters, and wild places. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.