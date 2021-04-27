City Nature Challenge Comes To Reflection Riding This Weekend

Join Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center for the City Nature Challenge on Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st for two full days of outdoor fun.

The full schedule of events includes night hikes, guided walks, volunteer projects, a campfire concert and much more. A full listing of events is below and there’s something for everyone. Events and activities are first-come, first-served, there is no need to sign up to participate and all programming will take place outdoors.

Events and activities are donations-based, meaning that Reflection Riding asks that the public make a donation at a level comfortable for them, or become a member, rather than pay a set fee to join in the fun.

The entire community is welcome, especially those who may not be entirely comfortable out in nature yet. CNC events and activities are guided and staff will be available to help introduce you to activities like hiking, wildflower walks and bird identification. You can also participate in the Chattanooga CNC by learning how to use the iNaturalist app on your phone to share photos or recordings of interesting plants and animals you encounter. Reflection Riding will teach you everything you need to know about iNaturalist so you can be a part of this fun citizen science event!

Invented by citizen science staff at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the California Academy of Sciences and organized locally by Reflection Riding, the CNC is an international effort for people to find and document plants and wildlife in cities across the globe. It’s generally a bioblitz-style competition where cities are in a contest against each other to see who can make the most observations of nature, who can find the most species, and who can engage the most people.

Given the context of the continuing global pandemic, the 2021 event will not be a competition. The global organizing group and Reflection Riding agreed that “we want to embrace the healing power of nature and celebrate tens of thousands of people all around the world,searching for and documenting their local biodiversity, together in this event.”

Reflection Riding launched the first Chattanooga CNC last year and it was a greats uccess, even at the start of the pandemic. “I loved seeing children and families participating from their yards or a nearby green space while we were all at home last spring,” remembers Mark McKnight, President/CEO of Reflection Riding. “By encouraging people to discover the rich biodiversity in urban areas, events like the CNC help reveal how important nature is in all our lives. Chattanooga has an unbelievable number of species and we want to help document them all.”

Last year, 269 observers discovered 1,064 species by making 3,503 observations. 418 people from the worldwide iNaturalist network helped identify the observations.

There is nature all around us. Knowing what species are in your city and where they are helps scientists study and protect them, but the only way to do that is by all of us –scientists, land managers, and the community – working together to find and document nature in our area. By participating in Chattanooga’s CNC, not only do you learn morea bout plants and animals, but you also help scientists understand nature better, and make Chattanooga an even greener place to live, work and play… and you’ll have a lot of fun while exploring.

“Because our property is large enough for all events and activities to be outdoors, we are really excited to welcome the greater Chattanooga community to participate in the City Nature Challenge again this year,” noted Corey Hagen, Director of Education at Reflection Riding. “It’s going to be a great weekend full of outdoor exploration and learning.”