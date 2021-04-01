Earthdayz Returns To Rock City Gardens This Month

Rock City Gardens is thrilled to host its 12th EarthDayz event in celebration of Earth Day, April 17-18 and 24-25, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. New this year is an exciting partnership featuring animals from the Chattanooga Zoo! Also, guests can toss flower flairs into the gardens, eat a cup of dirt cake, hear live percussionists, go on a virtual scavenger hunt with Rocky and look for “living” trees throughout the park.

Four animal shows are scheduled daily in Critter Classroom at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with different animals from the zoo in each show including: an African Serval, Cape Porcupine, Fennec Fox, Rock Hyrax, Green Aracari, American Raccoon, Red Tailed Boa, Carpet Python, Aldabra Tortoise, Moluccan Cockatoo and Amazonian Parrot! Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Also new this year is a living ground walker character, in an earth-based costume mimicking a mossy forest floor, along with returning moving plants: the living magnolia tree and living vine! Their methodic movement showcases an artistic performance as they replant themselves in various locations and times throughout the day. Interactive percussionist Kofi Mawuko, and Stephen Humphries a hammered dulcimer artist, are also onsite for an immersive musical experience! Hear the hammered dulcimer April 18 and 24 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

This season the flower flairs are made solely from recycled shredded paper that has been collected! These premade discs give kids an opportunity to plant some “flair” in the gardens or take them home to be planted! Visit www.seerockcity.com/earthdayz for other scheduled activities.

Café 7 is now open for the season! Enjoy breathtaking views during lunch while savoring southern cuisine paired with specialty drinks or craft beer. This outdoor restaurant is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For a sweet treat, try some dirt cake with gummy worms from the Big Rock Grill or “earth cakes” (a delicious twist on funnel cakes) at Cliff Terrace.

EarthDayz revolves around Rock City’s commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle, its stewardship of nature, and its commitment to education and the environment. Rock City is partnering once again with Orange Grove as they provide park-wide recycling pickup for the attraction. Just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City is an enchanted 4,100-foot walking trail showcasing lush gardens, caves and soaring rock formations.

