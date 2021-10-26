“Ice on the Landing” Announces Opening Date Of November 19

Ice skating comes back to Chattanooga this year when Ice on the Landing opens its season at 6pm on Friday, November 19 in the gardens of the Chattanooga Choo Choo. This 120’x40’ ice rink is surrounded by gas lanterns, holiday lighting, restaurants and holiday grandeur at the Southside’s iconic landmark.

The open-air ice rink will continue to offer this fun and nostalgic wintertime activity during a 10-week season, with the rink open most days through January 30. Opening night at the rink will feature traditional live holiday performance by organist Buddy Shirk from 6:00-7:00pm and prize giveaways throughout the evening.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents and is made possible by major sponsorships from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and Chick-fil-A, along with support from Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Choice Homes, Crown Subaru, McKee Foods and Chattanooga Peds.

This outdoor open-air ice skating rink will maintain a safe and controlled admission capacity to be able to continue to offer this fun activity, even while being very mindful of everyone’s protection.. Masks will be optional this year. Hand sanitizing stations, frequent cleanings of handrails and rental equipment are precautionary measures that will be followed.

The weekend skate sessions will allow for a 75-minute skate timeframe with a maximum number of 100 skaters. The length of skate sessions will be more flexible on weekdays, allowing for up to 90 minutes. Mondays will be reserved for private party rentals except during the school winter break. The full schedule and other information is posted on the website, iceonthelanding.com.

Ticket pricing is $10 for an adult ticket and $8 for a child ticket (12 and under), although adult admission is $12 on weekends. These prices include skate rentals (the price is the same if you bring your own skates)

Weekly promotions will keep the schedule lively with fun events throughout the season ranging from Family Night, Date Night, Charitable Wednesdays, Princess skate, Chanukah on Ice and much more!

We are currently hiring all seasonal positions for Ice on the Landing 2021/2022 season. You must be at least 15 years of age to apply. If interested please email info@chattanoogapresents.com.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will continue to be offered, with pizza and cupcakes being served in the Choo Choo’s arcade room prior to skate time. Season passes will be available to purchase for $100, as well as gift cards for the rink.

Festive rink-side concessions will include hot chocolate and other hot and cold drinks along with a snack food menu. On weekend evenings, liqueurs can be offered with the hot drinks. Ice on the Landing merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, gloves and hand warmers are also available.

Information, operating hours and activities on the rink are available at www.iceonthelanding.com.