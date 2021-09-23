IRONMAN Chattanooga Triathlon Makes Its Return This Sunday

by

The 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga Presented by McKee A Family Company triathlon is set to make its return on Sunday, September 26 as athletes will begin their IRONMAN journey throughout the Chattanooga and Northern Georgia region. 

Top male and female triathletes from around the world, including Sam Long (USA), Lionel Sanders (CAN), Angela Naeth (USA), Skye Moench (CAN) and Nikki Bartlett (GBR) among others are scheduled to converge in Chattanooga to compete for a professional prize purse of $100,000.

The oldest competitor will be 76 year-old Michael Pennington from St. Augustine, Florida, who will be competing alongside the youngest com competitor, 19 year-old Jordan Ambrose from Mount Vernon, Indiana. 

Event Schedule 

Friday, Sept. 24

  • 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Opens – Ross’s Landing
  • 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Live Music – Ross’s Landing
  • 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremony – Ross’s Landing

Saturday, Sept. 25

  • 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Opens – Ross’s Landing

Sunday, Sept. 26 – Race Day

  • 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. - Transition area open – Ross’s Landing
  • 7:30 a.m. – Race Starts - Curtain Pole Riverwalk Park
  • Approx. 3:45 p.m. – First finisher expected at the finish line 
  • Approx. 12:00 a.m. – Race Ends (17 hours after the last athlete enters the water) 

Monday, Sept. 27 – Celebration Day

  • 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Opens – Ross’s Landing
  • 9:30 a.m. – Award Ceremony – Ross’s Landing

 *All times listed are in EST For more information about the 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery visit, www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga-athletes. Media related inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com.     

by

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Friday

September 24, 2021

Saturday

September 25, 2021

Sunday

September 26, 2021

Monday

September 27, 2021

Tuesday

September 28, 2021

Wednesday

September 29, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more