IRONMAN Chattanooga Triathlon Makes Its Return This Sunday

The 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga Presented by McKee A Family Company triathlon is set to make its return on Sunday, September 26 as athletes will begin their IRONMAN journey throughout the Chattanooga and Northern Georgia region.

Top male and female triathletes from around the world, including Sam Long (USA), Lionel Sanders (CAN), Angela Naeth (USA), Skye Moench (CAN) and Nikki Bartlett (GBR) among others are scheduled to converge in Chattanooga to compete for a professional prize purse of $100,000.

The oldest competitor will be 76 year-old Michael Pennington from St. Augustine, Florida, who will be competing alongside the youngest com competitor, 19 year-old Jordan Ambrose from Mount Vernon, Indiana.

Event Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 24

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Opens – Ross’s Landing

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Live Music – Ross’s Landing

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremony – Ross’s Landing

Saturday, Sept. 25

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. - IRONMAN Village Opens – Ross’s Landing

Sunday, Sept. 26 – Race Day

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. - Transition area open – Ross’s Landing

7:30 a.m. – Race Starts - Curtain Pole Riverwalk Park

Approx. 3:45 p.m. – First finisher expected at the finish line

Approx. 12:00 a.m. – Race Ends (17 hours after the last athlete enters the water)

Monday, Sept. 27 – Celebration Day

7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Opens – Ross’s Landing

9:30 a.m. – Award Ceremony – Ross’s Landing

*All times listed are in EST For more information about the 2021 Little Debbie IRONMAN Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery visit, www.ironman.com/im-chattanooga-athletes. Media related inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com.