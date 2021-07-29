Learn To Play Kayak Polo For Free With Outdoor Chattanooga

What is kayak polo? It’s a competitive game that combines kayaking with polo. The objective is to pass a ball to teammates and advance down the pool to score points in the opponent's goal. Think water polo or soccer.

And if you ever wanted to learn, Outdoor Chattanooga will be offering free kayak polo sessions with every Tuesday in August and September from 6:00-7:30 PM.

Prior to play, participants will be briefed on safety and the rules of kayak polo. Teams consist of up to eight players and are matched based on skill sets. Fundamental kayak instruction is not provided in this session but is offered with the Rapid Learning Whitewater Kayak program skills and roll practices on Wednesdays.

These free kayak polo sessions are open to ages 13 and up, beginners as well as advanced kayakers, but due to the fast-paced nature of the game, all players should have some experience in effectively maneuvering a kayak and must wear a helmet. Whitewater kayaks are recommended however, participants with recreational kayaks are also welcome to participate.

You’re encouraged to bring your own kayak equipment, but for those that don’t have their own and want to play, Outdoor Chattanooga will have a limited number of whitewater kayaks and helmets available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Online Registration is recommended. Walk-ins are permitted if space allows. Registered participants will get first pick of gear.

For more information: Email info@OutdoorChattanooga.com, call (423) 643-6888, or visit: outdoorchattanooga.com/programs/kayak-polo/

About Outdoor Chattanooga

Outdoor Chattanooga is a unique division within the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Economic and Community Development whose mission is to connect everyone to the outdoors and make outdoor recreation an attractive, healthy and distinguishing lifestyle for Chattanooga’s residents and visitor population, which, in turn, will maintain and enhance the value of the region’s resources, and help grow the region’s economy.