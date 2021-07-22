Mocs Basketball Welcomes Kansas Forward Silvio De Sousa To Team

There is big news in Mocs basketball as they've officially landed a transfer from a power five school in Kansas as forward Silvio De Sousa has announced he's transferring to Chattanooga to finish his college basketball career.

He announced the move via his Twitter account Tuesday evening.

× ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ᴛᴏ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄᴇ ɪ ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇ ᴀᴛᴛᴇɴᴅɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀsɪᴛʏ ᴏғ ᴛᴇɴɴᴇssᴇᴇ ᴀᴛ ᴄʜᴀᴛᴛᴀɴᴏᴏɢᴀ. ɪ’ᴍ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴀ ᴍᴏᴄ🔵🟡

ᴇxᴏᴅᴜs 𝟷𝟺:𝟷𝟺🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FFwIKb79B3 — Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) July 20, 2021

De Sousa is a native of Angola, he's 22 years old, and he's got good size standing 6'9" and 245lbs which will help the Mocs down low this coming season. He played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

As a Jayhawk, he played in 38 games, 20 as a freshman ('17-'18), did not play but practiced with the team his sophomore year ('18-'19), then played in 18 games as a junior ('19-'20), before opting out for his senior year ('20-'21), and he announced he was entering the transfer portal in June.

Over his two seasons playing at Kansas he only averaged about 8.5 minutes per game, scoring 2.6 points, grabbing 2.8 rebounds, and shot 47% from the field. Clearly, playing time was an issue while at KU and he was looking to transfer to a school where he would have the opportunity to play more minutes and he should have that opportunity at UTC as long as he works hard and shows off his skills for coach Lamont Paris.

This news only adds to the good news that this team received earlier this month when we found out that the program's two best players were going to be returning this season in guards David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith.

De Sousa should add to a roster with plenty of other players returning from a successful 18-8 season last year including, A.J. Caldwell, KC Hankton, Jamaal Walker, and others.

On another note, he is currently dealing with a little bit of legal trouble stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on New Years Day outside of a bar according to WIBW News 13 of Topeka, KS. He was charged with aggravated battery and according to the Kansas City Star, a man has lost his sight in one eye due to the incident where De Sousa struck him in the face. He has a jury trial set for August 2nd and he has pled not guilty to the charges against him through his attorney.

