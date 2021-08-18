Mocs Football Lands Three On Preseason All-American List

With the Chattanooga Mocs 2021 football season just a few weeks away everyone is getting hyped up for the 18th ranked team in the FCS nation.

On Monday, college football insider Phil Steele released his preseason All-American picks for the FCS world which included first, second and third-team players. The UTC football team has three players who showed up on Mr. Steele's list and those players are, senior offensive lineman Cole Strange, junior offensive lineman McClendon Curtis, and junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell.

First, Cole Strange-Offensive lineman and a second-team Preseason All-American selection. The Knoxville native weighs in at 301 pounds and stands a very tall 6'6". He's a four-year starter along an offensive line that returns all five starters from a year ago, a two-time All-Southern Conference selection, three-time Academic All-SoCon, made the freshman All-American team in 2017, has started 33 of 38 games played, and graduated this past December with a degree in Psychology.

Next, McClendon Curtis-Offensive lineman and a third-team Preseason All-American selection. The Chattanooga native is a beast, standing at 6'7" and 340 pounds, he's also a Central High graduate. He was named as a first-team All-SoCon OL as well as an All-Academic pick in 2020-2021, he graduated in May with a degree in Sports Management, and has 16 starts over the 27 games he's played for UTC.

Finally, Devonnsha Maxwell-Defensive lineman and a third-team Preseason All-American selection. The Valdosta, GA native weighs in at 296 pounds and stands an athletic 6'2". Maxwell's a two-time first-team All-Southern Conference selection, freshman All-American in 2018, sophomore All-American in 2019, he's accumulated 17.5 sacks in his career which currently ranks fourth all-time at UTC, and has played 22 games with 18 starts.

For Phil Steele's complete list of FCS Preseason All-American's check it out here.

