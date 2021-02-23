Reflection Riding Reopens Native Plant Nursery

For more than 65 years, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center has been hard at work restoring the vital connection between people and nature. They are now offering online pre-order sales of native trees and shrubs at reflectionriding.org/plants. In-person sales for trees, shrubs, and perennials will start on March 30th for members and April 1st for the general public.

Member-only nursery hours from March 30 - 31 will be: 9 am to 3 pm

Public nursery hours after April 1st will be: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 am to 3 pm

Once the nursery is open for in-person sales, there will be a wide range of perennials, grasses and sedges, trees, and shrubs for sale until late fall. For a sneak peek of this year’s offerings,those interested can attend the Tennessee Valley Wild Ones Plant Native 2021 Plant Sale at the First Horizon Pavilion on March 27.

This year, Reflection Riding’s land conservation team is also rolling out a new plant pre-order program. “We’re very excited for the upcoming 2021 growing season here at our native plant nursery. We’re hitting the ground running this year with a new plant pre-order program,” said Hackett. “Folks will be able to order from a list of excellent native trees and shrubs that will look great in the garden and also strengthen our ecosystems.”

Hackett and Director of Land Conservation, Scotty Smith, strive to protect and strengthen Chattanooga’s ecosystems, and teaching people about the importance of native species is oneof the key aspects. According to Smith, “We need to fundamentally rethink our personal relationship with nature and learn to support it rather than control it. A great place to start this journey is in our own gardens and yards. While ornamental plants are certainly appealing to the eye, they do not support our ecosystem in the way native plants do. Native plants are not only beautiful but they also support healthy soil biomes, pollinators, insects, and other wildlife.”

You can find more information about all plant sales, available species, pre-ordering details, and more by visiting reflectionriding.org/plants

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!