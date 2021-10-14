Registration Is Now Open For The 22nd Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk

Along with roasted turkey, pumpkin pie and football, the annual Grateful Gobbler Walk has been a favorite Thanksgiving tradition in Chattanooga since 1999.

The family and pet friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 25) at 8 am at Coolidge Park.

The cost to participate is $30 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under. If you are traveling for the holidays, practicing social distancing or prefer to sleep in on the holiday ….no worries, you can register as a Virtual or Sleep Walker for $20.

Every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities, and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!

To register, make a donation, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.gratefulgobblerwalk.org