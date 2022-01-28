Stars Above The Battlefield: Then & Now – A Night Sky Program

On Saturday, February 12, at 6:30 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga, invites the public to participate in a special one-hour ranger-led program discussing the night skies above Chickamauga Battlefield during the Civil War compared to today.

This program will take place at the Recreation Field on Chickamauga Battlefield. Special program signs will direct visitors to the program site.

Do you often look to the stars and wonder? Stars have conjured curiosities from man since time began and we are still amazed by what is visible above us. They have been used for millennia to guide us on journeys at night.

The stars we see above us today were visible to soldiers during the Civil War, but we cannot see all that they saw. Join a park ranger for this very special program that allows visitation to Chickamauga Battlefield at night, which is otherwise restricted.

The Barnard Astronomical Society will be providing telescopes for viewing. Participants are welcome to bring their own telescope, if so desired, and are encouraged to bring an iPad to use a downloadable Night Sky App.

Portable chairs and flashlights are encouraged. Participants should dress for the weather. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Saturday, February 19, at 6:30 pm.

For more information about the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga, please visit their website at https://barnardastronomy.org or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BarnardAstro.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.