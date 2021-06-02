Tennessee American Water Awards 2021 Environmental Grants

Supporting local organizations who address a watershed protection need, Tennessee American Water has awarded a total of $10,100 through its 2021 environmental grant program. The Tennessee American Water Environmental Grant Program supports local organizations with environmental initiatives focused on community-based and sustainable projects.

“As a leader in environmental stewardship, Tennessee American Water is helping to move our state toward a more sustainable future,” said Kitty Vaughn, senior supervisor for water quality and environmental compliance. “The environmental grant program connects us with our environmental heroes and their innovative projects to improve watersheds, parks, and environmental education. We are proud to contribute to their efforts.”

The 2021 recipients are: