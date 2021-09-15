Tennessee River Gorge Trust Purchases 32-Acre Iconic Chattanooga Vantage Point

Tennessee River Gorge Trust has purchased 32 acres making up iconic Edwards Point atop Signal Mountain in Chattanooga. This essential vantage point and Instagram hotspot is part of nearly every flyover video and marketing campaign touting our region, and thousands of people hike from Rainbow Lake to enjoy it every year.

For decades, TRGT has worked to protect the natural view of the Tennessee River Gorge from Edwards Point. While people have hiked the area for years, the site has never been officially protected - until now. TRGT’s purchase solidifies public trail access, including access to the Cumberland Trail.

A $300,000 contribution from The Tucker Foundation, along with $60,000 in commitments from other community members, will help fund the Edwards Point purchase and move the needle toward reaching TRGT’s $1.15 million capital campaign goal to support further land investment in several key properties.

“Good stewardship from past boards and staff got us where we are today,” said TRGT Executive Director Rick Huffines. “Now, our capital campaign will help us stay on solid footing to continue making the right land investments to preserve our Gorge. If you value preserving iconic spots like Edwards Point, please consider making a donation to our campaign.”

The 32-acre Edwards Point lot has been privately owned by the Stocker and Arnold families until its recent acquisition by TRGT. Family members wanted to ensure the land would remain undeveloped and available for future generations to enjoy. Tim Arnold and sister Wendy Arnold said their uncle, a World War II veteran, originally bought the property and found it a place of solace after the War.

“The Edwards Point property has been in our family for several years,” Tim Arnold said. “My uncle Jay Norman Sylar acquired it with two friends right after World War II. My sister Wendy and I inherited it through my grandparents and then through my mother. As the land transitions to the stewardship of the River Gorge Trust, we feel certain that this small part of our natural world will be preserved. Thanks to Rick Huffines and his staff for their professional and courteous attention during this significant transaction.”

Additionally, Tennessee River Gorge Trust recently purchased an additional 40 acres of property midway up Signal Mountain. Signal Mountain Road is one of the boundaries of that property, and its purchase by TRGT ensures an uninterrupted view of the Gorge.

“While land investment is a crucial element of our mission and the focus for our current capital campaign, it’s important to know that TRGT thinks holistically about preserving our area. We participate in research partnerships and work to offset carbon by preserving Gorge forests,” Huffines said. “We also want everyone to get out and explore the Gorge. That’s why we create and maintain public trails, campsites, caving access and other ways to enjoy nature.”

Since 1981, Tennessee River Gorge Trust has worked to preserve the Tennessee River Gorge for future generations. With the help of cooperative landowners, TVA, the State of Tennessee and engaged citizens, TRGT has protected 18,000 acres of the 27,000-acre Gorge through conservation easements, MOUs and fee simple ownership.

Click here to support Edwards Point and TRGT’s work.