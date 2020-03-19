Chattanooga Library Suspends Fines, Extends Checkouts

On Saturday, March 14, all Chattanooga Public Library branches closed their doors to the public until further notice, in response to Mayor Andy Berke’s Executive Order 2020-01. Plans were made to retain library personnel on premises to maintain limited on-site operations and support of digital materials.

Guidance from the CDC continues to urge social distancing and recommends not to be in groups larger than ten people. Therefore, on Wednesday, March 18, Executive Director Corinne Hill announced that all non-salaried full and part-time employees will begin working from home immediately. The Library is providing staff with the necessary technology, tools and materials to work on website maintenance, program planning, professional development and training from home during the closure.

“With support from Mayor Berke’s office, we extended the option to telecommute to bring the working from home levels to 75% of staff,” said Hill. “This move also allows us to explore new services we can offer community members confined to their homes.”

Patrons should not be concerned about their accounts during this time. To reduce stress on patrons, the Library has made the following changes:

All fines are suspended until April 30, and further extensions will be made as needed.

All due dates are extended until April 30, and further extensions will be made as needed.

The fine limit that prevents cardholders from checking out materials is now $25.

All card expiration dates are extended until April 30, and further extensions will be made as needed.

Holds on physical materials are currently suspended.

WiFi remains on during regular hours for anyone nearby to use.

Hill encourages the public to stay updated through a new COVID-19 Updates, FAQ and Resources page at chattlibrary.org, as well as their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. “Don’t forget about the digital materials that are free to all cardholders,” said Hill. “You can still check out over 500,000 audiobooks, ebooks, music and movies right from your computer, phone or tablet. And call us if you need help downloading to your device. Staff is available to answer your calls Monday - Friday from 9 am - 6 pm at (423) 643-7700.”