Reflection Riding Closes For The Duration

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center Closes For The Duration

Unfortunately, we have to announce that in compliance with the CDC guidelines and in an attempt to "flatten the curve," we are closing the property to the public including members, effective immediately.

Our ultimate priority is health and well-being (physical and mental) for our patrons and our environment. We all need to get outside and reconnect with nature, now more than ever, but we must do it safely.

Although we're closed, our work doesn't stop. We are continuing to care for the animals and plants on our property. We're observing social distancing protocols, staggering staff that is unable to work from home, and re-cleaning constantly. Even in a quarantine situation, we'll need staff to be on site and are making plans to help monitor animals, water plants, and keep the property itself secure.

We ask for your support in keeping our staff safe—please do not enter the property. Please subscribe to our social media platforms (links below) for activities you can do at home in your own neighborhood because we understand just how important being outside is to all of us.

We're also launching a native plant delivery service, taking the place of our Spring Plant Sale. We will be coordinating with supporters like you to drop plants off outside your home.

Visit reflectionriding.org/plants for our inventory and instructions. We look forward to helping you restore your own corner of the planet.

Stay well!