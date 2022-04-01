Celebrate Earth Month with the EPB Energy Pros GreenLift Giveaway

EPB is celebrating Earth Month all April long with events and activities like the EPB Energy Pros GreenLift Giveaway. Entrants will have a chance to win exciting energy-efficiency prizes that will total more than $10,000 over the course of the month. The EPB Energy Pros will also be on hand for the Earth Day celebration at Miller Park, EPB Night at the Lookouts and EPB Night at Chattanooga Football Club (CFC).

Enter the EPB Energy Pros GreenLift Giveway at EPB.com/Greenlift for the chance to win prize packages throughout April. For the Grand Prizes, two randomly selected winners will each receive up to $5,000 worth of home upgrades! The EPB Energy Pros will complete a VIP EPB Home Energy Checkup at each Grand Prize Winner’s home and recommend the best upgrades to maximize energy efficiency. After each winner makes their selections, EPB will provide up to $5,000 to make the chosen home energy upgrades.

Entering the EPB Energy Pros GreenLift Giveaway also gives entrants the opportunity to win Smart Home Prize Packages that will be given away each week. Each planet friendly prize package includes: a Ring battery-powered security camera, an Amazon Echo Dot, two Kasa Smart Wi-Fi mini plugs, a Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb four pack and a reusable Tervis tumbler.

“For our EPB Energy Pros, every day is Earth Day,” said Elizabeth Hammitt, EPB Director of Residential Energy & Environmental Solutions. “We help our customers save money, conserve resources and increase the health of their home through our programs. We look forward to connecting with the community all month long including helping our customers learn more about solar energy and electric vehicles.”

As part of EPB’s effort to help our community get the most benefit as the automotive industry shifts to EV production in the next few years, people can now take advantage of free electric vehicle charging stations on the first floor of the EPB parking garage in Downtown Chattanooga. There are 13 spaces that are easy to find, available and accessible. There are also three EV charging stations at the top of our EPB parking garage. The public pays to park in the EPB parking garage, but the EV charging stations are free.

On Fri. Apr. 22, EPB is partnering with green|spaces Chattanooga by sponsoring an Earth Day celebration at Miller Park across the street from the EPB building. The public can park in our EPB garage for free on Earth Day. Stop by Eco Field Day anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for food & festivities. One of the fun field day games is a Tug-of-Watt with one of our giant EPB cables. Learn more at greenspacesChattanooga.org.

On Fri. Apr. 29, join us for EPB Night at the Chattanooga Lookouts. Our EPB Energy Pros will be at the game which starts at 7:15 p.m. to answer energy related questions. Come early to learn about EVs, solar and much more. The first 1,000 customers will receive a voucher for four energy-efficient LED light bulbs at absolutely no charge courtesy of EPB. After the game, EPB is sponsoring the Friday Night Fireworks.

On Sat. Apr. 30, join us for EPB Night at Chattanooga Football Club. CFC will play at 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. The first 1,000 customers to the CFC game will also receive a voucher for four, free energy-efficient LED light bulbs. Our EPB Energy Pros will also be there to share energy and money saving tips.

Make every month Earth Month with the help of our EPB Energy Pros. EPB customers can schedule a free EPB Energy Pros Consultation or free EPB Home Energy Checkup. This is available to both homeowners and renters in our EPB service territory. Our EPB Energy Pros can do an in-person or virtual inspection of your home and give you personalized recommendations about the most cost-effective ways to make your home healthier and more energy efficient. They can recommend TVA approved contractors and they’ll even inspect the contractor’s work when the project is complete to ensure optimal customer benefit. Book an appointment today at EPB.com/energypros.

“Our team of dedicated EPB Energy Pros have a combined 65 years of experience and are here to help our customers make informed energy decisions and help them understand how their home and equipment work together,” said John Watts, EPB Senior Supervisor of Energy Services. “Our EPB Energy Pros can help customers identify energy saving measures that will make their homes more efficient, comfortable and healthier.”

Finally, EPB customers can download our free myEPB app from the App Store on their devices. The myEPB app provides a wealth of information including energy usage and billing, outage maps and reporting and much more.

If you need more information, contact EPB anytime at 423-648-1372. Our local, award-winning customer service and tech support teams are available 24/7/365. You can also live chat with them at EPB.com.

And, remember to enter to win the EPB Energy Pros GreenLift Giveaway at EPB.com/GreenLift and follow EPB on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details.