Chattanooga Paddlefest Comes To The Tennessee River On August 27th

Join Outdoor Chattanooga and community partners on Aug. 27 for a free community paddling event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Chattanooga’s waterfront along the Tennessee River from the Tennessee Riverpark boat ramp to Ross’ Landing.

Chattanooga Paddlefest is an organized, recreational people-powered paddle event to celebrate Chattanooga as a cohort river town of the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership. The Tennessee RiverLine, North America’s next great regional trail system, flows through Chattanooga’s vibrant downtown.

The event welcomes kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards to paddle a 5.4-mile stretch of the Tennessee River finishing at Ross’ Landing where there will also be a skater’s splashdown, a ramp launching into the river! Coordination with local rental companies provides additional opportunity to participate or bring your own personal paddle craft.

Participants can either bring a personal kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard, or else rent one for $35 from local outfitters such as Rock Creek, Outdoor Chattanooga, Chattanooga Guided Adventures or Chattanooga Paddle Boards.

Personal boats must be dropped off with the boat valet at TN Riverpark boat ramp. Event volunteers will secure your boat in the boat corral until you return. You will then park your vehicle at Ross’ Landing and return to the Riverpark via the event shuttle. If you are renting a boat, park your vehicle for the day at Ross’ Landing and ride the event shuttle to the Riverpark boat ramp.

Shuttles are provided from 11am - 1pm to assist with parking logistics prior to the event start. The event is supported by Outdoor Chattanooga, a division of the City of Chattanooga’s Parks and Outdoors Department. Stick around into the evening to enjoy Riverfront Nights!

For more information, visit: outdoorchattanooga.com/programs/chattanooga-paddlefest/