Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers for Annual Park Day Project

On Saturday, April 9, Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with the American Battlefield Trust’s Park Day, requests volunteers to help clear brush and debris from the historic earthworks of the 18th Ohio Battery, located on Stringer’s Ridge at the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District.

These gun emplacements, called the “Moccasin Battery” by Confederates, played a significant role during the Siege of Chattanooga and eventually the Battle of Lookout Mountain. Sign-up will start at 8:30 am at the South Parking Area, formerly the old model airplane field, located across the street from 200 Moccasin Bend Road in Chattanooga.

Come dressed for outdoor work and wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. For safety reasons and due to the nature of the work, clothing should include long-sleeved shirts, long pants, tennis shoes or work boots. Tools, gloves, and other personal protective equipment will be provided. Come prepared for the weather, as the project will be conducted rain or shine.

After the event, an interpretive program will be conducted by Park Historian Jim Ogden on the role the 18th Ohio Battery played during the siege and battles.

Since its inception in 1996, Park Day has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities bound by their dedication to serving their communities. In 2019, nearly 7,000 volunteers at 160 historic sites across the country donated more than 24,000 service hours. We hope to further increase participation at Park Day sites again this year!

For more information about Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at (706) 866-9241 x123, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at (423) 821-7786 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.