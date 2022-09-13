City’s Park Steward Program To Host #NaturePact For Public Lands Day

The City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoor’s Park Steward Program will host #NaturePact day Saturday, September, 24th.

Nooga Naturalists will lead an interpretive hike where participants will be invited to use their sense of smell, touch and hearing to connect with nature. In addition to using their senses, visitors will have an opportunity to meet wildlife ambassadors with For Fox Sake Wildlife Rescue. Information will be shared about the many benefits of connecting with nature and the importance of protecting public lands.

Outdoor Chattanooga will also offer a fully guided and equipped bike ride of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway. The tour is a 4 mile out and back (total of 8 miles), leisurely paced ride, showcasing the renowned boardwalk section of trail that is elevated above the creek and meanders along with it.

Participants are welcome to bring their own bikes for this tour, and bikes will be provided for riders 5’5 and taller. The ride is appropriate for all abilities of bicycle riders and for ages 8 and up. Youth must be accompanied by an adult and confidently ride a bike. No pets, please.

Walk are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Each walk is expected to last roughly 40 minutes. The walks will be held at the Sterchi Trailhead, located at 3000 Harrison Pike.

In addition to the Nooga Naturalist, For Fox Sake animal ambassadors T’challa the bobcat and Quasimodo an Eastern Box turtle will be on hand to help educate visitors about our regional native wildlife.

Participants are encouraged to register: https://secure.rec1.com/TN/chattanooga-tn/catalog