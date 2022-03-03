City Of Chattanooga Celebrates Arbor Day This Saturday At East Lake Park

The City of Chattanooga Department of Public Works (DPW), with Chattanooga Tree Commission, and East Lake Neighborhood Association in collaboration are observing Chattanooga’s 33rd Arbor Day Celebration on March 05, 2022, at East Lake Park, 3400 13th Ave.

We encourage volunteers who are eight (8) years of age and older to come out to East Lake Park and get involved in the community, help out the environment, and plant a tree. Studies have shown that being around trees has a calming effect and can reduce stress.

The volunteer tree planting activity will happen from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM. A short ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM, with light refreshments following. The tree dedication is in honor of Ms. Linda Richards, a longstanding ELNA member, and community leader.

Councilperson Raquetta Dotley is joining us in the Arbor Day Celebration. Diane Warwick, the Tennessee Division of Forestry representative, will be presenting DPW with the Tree City USA award for the 32nd year. We hope the community can come out and enjoy a beautiful Arbor Day!