Citywide Earth Day Cleanup Set For This Saturday

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly today announced a citywide Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 23, in which all city residents are invited to participate.

Participants are invited to arrive at their local community center by 9 a.m., and need only bring closed toed shoes and wear long pants. Gloves, bags, and trash grabbers will be provided by the city. The cleanup will continue until 11 a.m.

“Chattanooga’s outdoor resources, which are the core of our competitive advantage, are unmatched, but they come with a responsibility for us to take care of them,” said Kelly. “That’s why I’m inviting every resident to join me on Saturday as we work to clean up neighborhoods, sidewalks, and alleys across our community.”

Residents can register to participate at cha.city/earthday.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., participants should muster at one of the following community centers:

Avondale

John A. Patton

Tyner

Brainerd

South Chattanooga

Hixson

Heritage House

Parks and Outdoors HQ on Watkins Street

In addition, residents who enjoy a daily jog can participate in a plogging event — a mixture of light jogging and picking up litter — at East Lake Park at 9 a.m. at the gazebos. Ploggers will be escorted by police for their safety, and the jog will extend for roughly one mile in a circuit that begins and ends at the gazebos.