Collegedale Parks & Recreation "Glove Up" To Battle Invasive Plants

Collegedale Parks & Recreation is looking for community members to participate in a Weed Wrangle, a one-day national volunteer effort to help clean up local greenspaces through hands-on removal of invasive plants, scheduled for March 5.

Weed Wrangle Flyer

Collegedale and surrounding communities have native trees, plants and wildlife that are constantly fighting against non-native plants that have been introduced for agricultural or landscaping purposes. At this event, community volunteers can learn about non-native plants and how to maintain an area free of invasive plants.

“This event is only possible by the amazing volunteers in our community that care about our city and our earth,” said Christina Clark, Supervisor of Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department. “Our small effort can have a huge lasting effect on our future and mother earth. From picking up litter, cleaning up debris left from flooding, and helping maintain our green spaces by ridding of non-native plants, are all great ways to help out.”

Programs Specialist Emma Witz has been working on ways to engage the community in more earth friendly habits and brought the Weed Wrangle project to the table. The project has shown that volunteering an hour or more just once a month can have a great impact on eliminating invasive plants.

Those interested in volunteering for the Weed Wrangle project are asked to register at www.collegedaleparksandrec.com. Volunteers will meet on Saturday, March 5 at The Imagination Station Pavilion behind Collegedale City Hall located at 4910 Swinyar Drive. The event will take place from 9am – 11am.

Recommended attire for outdoor work include shirts with sleeves, jeans, and closed-toe shoes. Volunteers need only to bring themselves, their own water bottle, gloves, and garden tools such as loppers, pruners, etc, if possible. A limited number of gloves and tools will be available.

For more information, contact Collegedale Parks & Recreation at parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov or call 423-468-1971..