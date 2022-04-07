EarthDayz Returns For Another Naturally Fun Day At Rock City Gardens

Rock City Gardens is proud to host its 13th annual EarthDayz event in celebration of Earth Day, April 16-17 and 23-24, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New this year is an exciting partnership featuring animals and programming from Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center! Also, guests can eat a cup of dirt cake, hear live percussionists, go on a scavenger hunt, look for “living” trees throughout the park and even learn how to make a sustainable replacement for plastic wrap.

Four animal shows are scheduled daily in Critter Classroom at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with different “predators and prey” onsite daily from Reflection Riding. Learn about the conservation of the local environment, ecosystem and food chain in these outdoor 45-minute programs.

Another new activity this season is an eco-friendly demo showing how to make an all-natural, sustainable alternative to plastic wrap using beeswax and cotton.

Returning this year is a living ground walker character, in an earth-based costume mimicking a mossy forest floor, along with moving plants: the living magnolia tree and living vine! Their methodic movement showcases a whimsical performance as they replant themselves in various locations throughout the day.

Interactive percussionist Kofi Mawuko (beginning at 10 a.m.) and Stephen Humphries playing the hammered dulcimer (12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) provide immersive musical experiences, alongside some creative storytelling by Ik the Troll King. Dennis Hart also returns to draw fun caricature photos of guests beginning at 10 a.m.! Visit www.seerockcity.com/earthdayz for the full schedule of activities.

Themed foods in various eateries throughout the gardens include dirt cake, green-dusted funnel cakes, boiled Georgia peanuts, spring vegetable salad (with salmon or chicken) and Bird’s Nest dessert made with shredded phyllo dough. Specialty drinks from Café 7 include a blue coconut rum cocktail named “The Lula Lake” and an Agua Fresca with cucumber and lemon.

EarthDayz revolves around Rock City’s commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle, its stewardship of nature, and its commitment to education and the environment. Rock City is partnering once again with the Orange Grove Center as they provide park-wide recycling pickup for the attraction.

Orange Grove is a private non-profit organization serving adults and children with intellectual disabilities. The agency was founded in 1953 by a group of Chattanooga parents and community leaders who were seeking services for disabled children within the county. Since its inception, OGC has been at the forefront nationally in pioneering services for the developmentally disabled.

Just six miles from downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, Rock City is an enchanted 4,100-foot walking trail showcasing lush gardens, caves and soaring rock formations.