Eco Field Day + Earth Day Celebration To Return To Miller Park

Come celebrate Chattanooga’s annual Eco Field Day and Earth Day Celebration in Miller Park on Friday, April 22nd organized by green|spaces and sponsored by EPB.

In the morning, there will be competitive eco-themed field day games for businesses, nonprofits, and other groups, followed by a free Earth Day Celebration from 2pm - 7pm.

Eco Field Day gathers corporate teams in the heart of downtown Chattanooga to compete in a series of challenges that are both fun and educational. These competitive games cover topics such as energy efficiency, food waste, and carbon emission reduction through fun games such as reclaimed coffee sack races, and Tug-O-Watt, which is a tug of war but with one of EPB’s giant cables!

Following the games will be an Earth Day Celebration that is free and open to the public from 2:00-7:00 pm. Over twenty sustainability vendors, food trucks, and local breweries are all a part of the festivities. Live musical acts include Rachel McIntyre Smith, Anna Baldree, Flash Drive, and World Leaders.

The Earth Day Celebration will offer lots of opportunities for people to learn how to reduce their environmental impact. Many vendors will be present including Always Be Recycling, an electronics recycling group, that will be accepting unwanted electronics at the event. The Green Interchange will be giving out tree seedlings for you to plant at home. These are offered at a reduced rate, but orders must be placed by April 17th.

As part of their continued effort to make events in Chattanooga waste-free, green|spaces will be working with NewTerra Compost to help vendors reduce disposable items and make sure anything that is disposable is compostable.

As for parking, EPB is offering free parking in their garage during the event. Be sure to check out their new free-to-use EV charging stations on Level Two.

Field Day festivities require pre-registration, but the rest of the fun is open to everyone! For more information, call green|spaces at (423) 648-0963 or visit their website at www.greenspaceschattanooga.org. To place your tree seedling order, visit the Green Interchange at https://bit.ly/TreeExchangeTN.

In addition to this event, several other Earth Week events are happening all over the city! On Saturday, April 23rd, both Green Steps and the City of Chattanooga are hosting community clean-up days. Plus, Crabtree Farms is having its Spring Plant Sale all weekend. Luckily, all of these events are spaced out, so it is possible to participate in several!